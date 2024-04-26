Report: NBA Strikes Broadcast Deal With Amazon, ESPN

SALT LAKE CITY – The NBA will reportedly have a new home on Amazon Prime Video for some of its biggest games beginning in the 2025-26 season.

According to The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand, the NBA and Amazon have agreed on a more than decade-long deal that will place several of the league’s broadcasts on the streaming giant.

“The NBA and Amazon Prime Video have a framework for an agreement that will make the streamer one of the homes for significant regular season and postseason games for a decade,” Marchand posted on social media.

🚨NEWS: The NBA and Amazon Prime Video have a framework for an agreement that will make the streamer one of the homes for significant regular season and postseason games for a decade, The Athletic has learned. Full details:https://t.co/NgrvlzAc3R — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) April 26, 2024

NBA Strikes Deal With Amazon, ESPN

ESPN will reportedly continue to carry regular season games and the NBA Finals, while Amazon will own a package that includes the conference finals.

The league’s attention will now turn to TNT Sports whose current broadcast deal is set to expire following the 2024-25 season.

NBC, the former longtime broadcast partner of the NBA has expressed interest in seeing the league return to its airwaves and could make a competitive bid as a third carrier alongside Amazon and ESPN.

Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company of TNT has the right to match any offer from NBC, though the two companies could also split the remaining package of games.

Though the financial details of the agreements have not been released, CNBC’s Jabari Young reported that the NBA was planning to “seek a $75 billion rights package, up from its current $24 billion deal, which pays $2.6 billion per year.”

