On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Report: NBA Strikes Broadcast Deal With Amazon, ESPN

Apr 26, 2024, 4:01 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The NBA will reportedly have a new home on Amazon Prime Video for some of its biggest games beginning in the 2025-26 season.

According to The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand, the NBA and Amazon have agreed on a more than decade-long deal that will place several of the league’s broadcasts on the streaming giant.

“The NBA and Amazon Prime Video have a framework for an agreement that will make the streamer one of the homes for significant regular season and postseason games for a decade,” Marchand posted on social media.

NBA Strikes Deal With Amazon, ESPN

ESPN will reportedly continue to carry regular season games and the NBA Finals, while Amazon will own a package that includes the conference finals.

The league’s attention will now turn to TNT Sports whose current broadcast deal is set to expire following the 2024-25 season.

Related: Utah Jazz Fan Playoff Rooting Guide

NBC, the former longtime broadcast partner of the NBA has expressed interest in seeing the league return to its airwaves and could make a competitive bid as a third carrier alongside Amazon and ESPN.

Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company of TNT has the right to match any offer from NBC, though the two companies could also split the remaining package of games.

Though the financial details of the agreements have not been released, CNBC’s Jabari Young reported that the NBA was planning to “seek a $75 billion rights package, up from its current $24 billion deal, which pays $2.6 billion per year.”

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz President Jim Olson Details Upcoming Delta Center Renovations For NHL Team

Jazz president Jim Olson provided a glimpse into the "bigger" renovations Delta Center will undergo to adequately support the NHL and NBA.

45 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Ben Carlson Leaving Utes Men’s Basketball

Ben Carlson has played his final game for the University of Utah Men's Basketball team according to Jon Rothstein.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kevin Young Hosting BYU Basketball At Phoenix Suns Playoff Game

BYU will get a glimpse of their new head coach in action in an NBA Playoff game.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Dallin Hall Exits Transfer Portal, Announces Return To BYU

BYU's star point guard announces his return to the Cougars.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Quarterbacks Williams, Daniels, Maye, Penix, McCarthy, And Nix Selected In Top 12 Of NFL Draft

Caleb Williams kicked off a historic NFL draft that had five other teams selecting quarterbacks among the top 12 picks.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Defending Champion Golden Knights Beat Stars 3-1 To Take 2-0 Series Lead Home To Vegas

Defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas got exactly what they anticipated and withstood a hard push in Game 2 by the Dallas Stars.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Report: NBA Strikes Broadcast Deal With Amazon, ESPN