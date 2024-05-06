Gov. Cox orders flags to flown at half-staff to honor fallen officer

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Spencer J. Cox ordered that both flags of the United States of America and Utah’s State Flag to be flown at half-staff at all state facilities to honor fallen officer Sgt. Bill Hooser of the Santaquin City Police Department.

Hooser was struck and killed by a semitruck driver early Sunday morning. The driver was later apprehended and taken into police custody.

Hooser leaves behind a wife of 29 years, his two daughters, and one granddaughter.

“Flags should be lowered to the half-staff position beginning immediately on Monday, May 6 and remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of interment. The Governor’s Office will send an additional notice indicating when flags may be returned to the full-staff position,” a release from the Governor’s office stated.

The governor’s office invited all private citizens, businesses, and other organizations to participate in this recognition.