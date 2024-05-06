On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Weekend traffic alert for Davis County
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Gov. Cox orders flags to flown at half-staff to honor fallen officer

May 6, 2024, 4:15 PM | Updated: 4:36 pm

FILE: Flags fly at the Utah Capitol. (Photo from @GovCox/Twitter)...

FILE: Flags fly at the Utah Capitol. (Photo from @GovCox/Twitter)

(Photo from @GovCox/Twitter)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY  — Governor Spencer J. Cox ordered that both flags of the United States of America and Utah’s State Flag to be flown at half-staff at all state facilities to honor fallen officer Sgt. Bill Hooser of the Santaquin City Police Department.

Hooser was struck and killed by a semitruck driver early Sunday morning. The driver was later apprehended and taken into police custody.

Hooser leaves behind a wife of 29 years, his two daughters, and one granddaughter.

“Flags should be lowered to the half-staff position beginning immediately on Monday, May 6 and remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of interment. The Governor’s Office will send an additional notice indicating when flags may be returned to the full-staff position,” a release from the Governor’s office stated.

The governor’s office invited all private citizens, businesses, and other organizations to participate in this recognition.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE - A radiologist, Jeff Anderson, peers over a scan of a brain consumed by Alzheimer's disease. ...

Tamara Vaifanua

Alzheimer’s Foundation of America to hold free educational conference for Utah caregivers

The Alzheimer's Foundation of America is hosting a free educational conference for caregivers and patients on May 15.

33 minutes ago

The Santaquin City Police Department identified the officer killed in the line of duty on Sunday as...

Eliza Pace

Santaquin Police Department identifies officer hit and killed by semitruck driver

The Santaquin City Police Department identified the officer killed in the line of duty on Sunday as 50-year-old Sgt. Billy Dean Hooser of Santaquin.

3 hours ago

A procession with the body of a fallen Santaquin police officer drives on I-15 at 10600 South in Sa...

Josh Ellis

Santaquin police officer honored with procession Monday

The body of a fallen Santaquin police officer will be carried in a procession Monday from the medical examiner's office in Taylorsville to hometown of Santaquin.

6 hours ago

...

Kyle Ireland

Smith Entertainment Group announces location of Utah’s NHL practice facility

Smith Entertainment Group announced the location for the practice facility of Utah's NHL team less than a month after acquiring the franchise.

8 hours ago

(Derek Petersen, KSL TV)...

Dan Rascon

Brother of fallen Santaquin officer thanks community, police agencies for support

In an exclusive interview with KSL TV, the brother of the officer hit and killed in Santaquin says his brother paid the ultimate sacrifice for his service.

10 hours ago

The popular TV series "The Chosen" is filming again in Utah. (KSL TV(...

Carole Mikita

TV series ‘The Chosen’ has returned to Utah to film fifth season

The popular TV series "The Chosen" is filming again in Utah.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Gov. Cox orders flags to flown at half-staff to honor fallen officer