LOCAL NEWS

Hogle Zoo unveils new exhibit highlighting Utah’s wildlife

May 9, 2024, 4:24 PM | Updated: 4:26 pm

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Hogle Zoo officially unveiled the Aline W. Skaggs Wild Utah exhibit Thursday.

The zoo’s CEO and president Doug Lund said the exhibit is a culmination of years of hard work. “(The exhibit) signifies growth and prosperity for the zoo with animal experiences, hands on conservation, opportunity and behind-the-scenes access to animal care.”

The zoo held a special ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday. Aline Skagg’s children were in attendance and expressed the honor that the exhibit is named after their mother. Instead of a ribbon, Barton, a porcupine living in the exhibit, ate a small treat attached to a chain and welcomed guests inside.

The three-acre exhibit is home to multiple animals native to Utah like cougars, desert bighorn sheep, gray foxes, and western toads just to name a few.

Located in the east side of the zoo, the exhibit allows visitors to learn how to live with and appreciate the animals that call this state home. This exhibit also serves as an extension of the Wild Aware Utah educational program with is a partnership between the zoo and the Division of Wildlife Resources.

To get to the exhibit, guest walk across the Stillman Bridge, named after the bridge that severed as a gateway to Parleys Canyon. Inside guests can visit different spaces within the exhibit including like and education center and a “Maker Space” where guests can learn about conservation and create seed pods and planting pollinators.

The exhibit is now open to the public. To learn more, click here.

