KSL+
KSL+: The story of Elizabeth Smart, 20 years later
Mar 16, 2023, 7:25 PM
SALT LAKE CITY — Her story captured the attention of Utah and much of the country when she was kidnapped at 14.
Now, 20 years after she was found, we take a look back at the story of Elizabeth Smart through her eyes and through the unique perspective of Chris Thomas, the Smart family’s spokesperson during those awful nine months of uncertainty.
KSL 5 TV Live
Top Stories
- Body found, believed to be final missing hiker (pageviews: 29681)
- UPDATE: Two found dead in Spanish Fork home, one in custody (pageviews: 14909)
- One dead, one missing, 11 rescued in Buckskin Gulch (pageviews: 14467)
- Victims identified in Spanish Fork double homicide (pageviews: 9985)
- Man in serious condition after surviving fall over 15 feet into slot canyon (pageviews: 8162)
- Heavy snowpack delays water releases at Flaming Gorge (pageviews: 7699)