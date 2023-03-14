KSL+
KSL+: The longest serving woman in the legislature
Mar 14, 2023, 2:47 PM | Updated: 2:57 pm
The 2023 legislative session ended with some historic legislation. It was also historic for another reason.
This week, Deanie Wimmer talks to state representative Carol Spackman Moss. She has served District 34 in Salt Lake County for 23 years, making her the longest-serving woman in the history of the Utah legislature.
