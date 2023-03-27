Elk herd returns to SLC golf course after multiple relocation attempts

SALT LAKE CITY — A large herd of approximately 80 elk found solace at a golf course during the winter months before they were relocated back to Parleys Canyon by the Division of Wildlife Resources. A week later, the elk returned to the golf course.

In late January, DWR officials warned locals of the herd as they were crossing big roads in the area, including Foothill Boulevard and Interstate 80, when migrating from the canyon in search of food.

A few days later on Feb. 1, four elk were hit and killed on a busy road when a group of an estimated 20 elk parted ways. Two were killed by the impact, and two others were injured and euthanized.

That’s when temporary traffic control was put in place while DWR biologists herded the elk across Interstate 215 and I-80.

Video of the elk near the freeway from the @UDOTTRAFFIC cameras #KSLTV pic.twitter.com/zPNxnpV2PX — Derek Petersen (@Derek_Photog) February 3, 2023

Two days later, another three elk were hit and killed in traffic. At this point, DWR officials said they believed the majority of the elk had set up camp at The Country Club golf course, where they stayed for over a month.

The DWR came up with a creative plan to relocate the elk back to the canyon during that time. Afterall, a DWR manager said, it wasn’t such a bad place for them to be considering the alternative was running across I-80, Foothill Blvd., or I-215.

Utah Highway Patrol and the DWR warned locals about road closures in advance as it was a long trip with many roads for the elk to cross.

They planned to form a human chain with approximately 20 DWR workers and coax the herd of elk above Parleys Canyon.

On March 19, people gathered to watch the mitigation, which went “exceptionally well.” KSL-TV Chopper 5 cameras tracked the whole thing.

It has begun! Lots of people are out to see @UtahDWR attempt to move a herd of elk from a SLC golf course to up the mountains. I-80 near Parley's Canyon is closed for an hour as this is happening. pic.twitter.com/PtLglYDIGt — Alex Cabrero (@KSL_AlexCabrero) March 19, 2023

The elk were back in Parleys Canyon, the plan had worked, until now. A witness sent KSL TV photos with tens of elk that were spotted near the golf course and the mouth of Parleys Canyon Sunday, just one week after the big mitigation effort.