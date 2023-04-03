Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL

Here’s what will happen on Day 1 of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial

Apr 3, 2023, 7:54 AM | Updated: 9:41 am
Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

BOISE, Idaho — Lori Vallow Daybell’s trial officially begins Monday. The 49-year-old is facing charges for the murders of her children and husband’s late wife. For the first couple of days, the courtroom will remain closed to the public for jury selection.

It’s expected to take a few days to settle on the list of people who will decide if Vallow Daybell is guilty or innocent of killing Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan, conspiracy to murder Tammy Daybell, and other related charges.

Vallow Daybell’s husband, Chad Daybell, is expected to go to trial at a later time for similar charges.

Greg Skordas, KSL legal analyst who is both a former defense attorney and prosecutor and has extensive experience working on murder cases, explained what the first day of trial will look like.

“There will be a huge number of people brought in, what we call the jury pool, from which the ultimate 12 jurors that will hear this case will be selected,” he said.

That initial pool could be as many as 100 people, Skordas said. Through a questionnaire, the court will whittle that number down through a process of elimination to about 30 or 40 people, before attorneys on each side then decide on the final 12.

Skordas added that a few extra people will be chosen as alternates. One huge concern, he indicated, will be making sure potential jurors are impartial.

“Both sides and the judge want jurors who can follow the law, who will follow the law, and who don’t have already formed an opinion about the guilt or innocence of Lori Vallow — and they’re willing to let the government put on its case and the defense put on their case before they form an opinion,” he said.

Considering the extensive attention of the case nationally and internationally, it could be hard to find jurors who don’t know about the case. But Skordas described how it’s more about finding people whose minds aren’t already made up.

“The jurors are going to say, ‘I know about the case.’ That’s not the question,” he said. “The question is, given what you know about the case, can you still make an opinion and base your decision solely on the evidence that you’re about to hear during this trial?”

Skordas explained how jury selection is the main reason why the trial was moved to Boise in the first place.

Jury selection likely would have been difficult in Fremont County, where JJ Vallow and Ryan were found murdered on the property of Chad Daybell, Vallow Daybell’s husband. It’s also where Tammy Daybell, Chad’s former wife, died under suspicious circumstances.

Chad and Tammy Daybell lived in the small, tight-knit community for many years.

“In small, rural counties it’s often hard to find qualified jurors who don’t know the parties, who don’t know the law enforcement officers, maybe they’re a neighbor, former schoolteacher, don’t know the medical people, don’t know the victim’s family — that type of thing,” Skordas said. “And so, moving it to a bigger county or even just a different county will sort of get away from that taint and that bias.”

Skordas said the jury selection process that will start Monday could take several days, possibly up to a week before opening statements begin.

When the courtroom opens to the public for opening statements and beyond, there’s still a decision hanging in the balance as to whether or not JJ Vallow’s grandparents will be allowed to watch the trial.

The death penalty is still an option for Chad Daybell, who waived his right to a speedy trial to allow for more time to prepare and review. His trial date hasn’t been set. The couple was originally going to be tried together, but the cases were recently severed.

Click here to see more of KSL TV’s extensive coverage of the trial and case.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Lori Vallow Daybell Trial

Tammy Daybell...
Eliza Pace

Who is Tammy Daybell?

Tamara "Tammy" Douglas Daybell was the late wife of Chad Daybell. He is charged with her murder and the murders of Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan.
12 hours ago
Alex Cox (KSL TV)...
Michael Houck

Who is Alex Cox?

Alex Cox is the late brother of Lori Vallow Daybell. She is charged with murder in the deaths of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.
12 hours ago
Chad Daybell appears in court for Day 2 of his preliminary hearing on Aug. 4, 2020...
Larry D. Curtis

Who is Chad Daybell?

Chad Guy Daybell, 54, is accused of the first-degree murder of his first wife Tamara "Tammy" Douglas Daybell and the children of his second wife, Lori Vallow Daybell.
12 hours ago
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell sits in a police car after a hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in...
Larry D. Curtis

Who is Lori Vallow Daybell?

Lori Vallow Daybell, 49, is on trial for the murder of her children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. She is also charged and on trial for conspiracy to commit murder for her current husband, Chad Daybell's late wife, Tammy Daybell.
12 hours ago
Lori Vallow (Daybell) with her late husband, Charles Vallow. (File)...
Michael Houck

Who is Charles Vallow?

Charles Vallow is the late husband of Lori Vallow Daybell. He was shot and killed by her brother, Alex Cox, after the two fought in Arizona.
12 hours ago
A picture of murder victims hanging on a fence in Salem, Idaho...
Larry D. Curtis and Brooke Williams

Who are Tylee Ryan and Joshua ‘JJ’ Vallow?

The remains of Tylee Ashley Ryan and Joshua Jaxon "JJ" Vallow were discovered in the backyard of Chad Daybell on June 9, 2020.
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...
PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
Here’s what will happen on Day 1 of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial