LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL

Pickax in Chad Daybell’s shed found to have DNA matching Tylee Ryan

Apr 27, 2023, 1:50 PM | Updated: 3:06 pm

Tylee Ryan speaks with Arizona detectives after her stepfather, Charles Vallow, was found dead. Authorities ruled his death a homicide. (Chandler Police Department)

NOTE: This story may contain descriptions of death and autopsies that may disturb some readers. Read with discretion.

BOISE, Idaho — Blood on a pickax taken from Chad Daybell‘s shed matched the DNA profile of victim Tylee Ryan, a forensic biologist testified from the witness stand Thursday in the ongoing murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell.

Katherine Dace, an Idaho forensic biologist, testified that the tool taken from Chad Daybell’s shed, when investigators served a warrant in an effort to find two missing children, returned a partial DNA profile from Tylee Ryan, who was found dismembered, burned and buried on his property.

Tara Martinez, a forensic scientist for the Idaho State Police testified about fingerprints found from JJ’s burial. Martinez checked for prints against Vallow Daybell, Chad Daybell and Lori’s brother Alex Cox.

Martiznes said on the black plastic bag that surrounded JJ, a latent print from Cox’s pinky and part of a latent handprint matched Cox.

Dace said several tools were tested for DNA, but dark material was found on the pickax where the handle is secured to the metal portion of the tool, known as its “eye.” That material yielded a partial DNA profile that matched Ryan, who was last seen alive Sept. 8, 2019 in Yellowstone National Park with her mother Vallow Daybell, who is now on trial for her murder.

Dace said blood was found on the handle, where it is broken, and that blood also matched Tylee’s DNA profile. Several of the tools looked like they had charred flesh and ash on them, but did not yield positive DNA identification.

Who are Tylee Ryan and Joshua ‘JJ’ Vallow?

Dace said testing a partial DNA profile is accepted in science.

Vallow Daybell married Chad Daybell on Nov. 5, a few months after Tylee and her brother JJ Vallow vanished. That was also just weeks after Chad Daybell’s wife Tammy Daybell died on Oct. 19. Vallow Daybell is on trial for first degree murder or conspiracy to commit murder for all three killings.

A judge decided to separate the murder trials of Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell because of new DNA evidence, thought it may not be the blood on the tools discussed Thursday.

Previously, the couple was scheduled to be tried together, but after the new evidence was brought to light by the prosecution, Daybell’s lawyers wanted more time to prepare while Vallow Daybell’s law team wanted to proceed.

The courtroom was full again Thursday — a mix of strangers, family of victims and the defendant and those involved in the trial.

Kay and Larry Woodcock sat together, in an area that’s become their regular spot.

Tammy Daybell’s sister, Samantha Gwilliam sat in the gallery. This marked the first time Gwilliam saw Vallow Daybell in person. Chad Daybell’s attorney John Prior also showed up to see the day’s proceedings.

