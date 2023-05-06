Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
LOCAL NEWS

Richfield Family remembering 15-year-old who died in rollover crash

May 5, 2023, 9:51 PM | Updated: 10:01 pm

Ayanna Likens's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

RICHFIELD, Utah — A family is grieving after the loss of their 15-year-old son, Erik Alldredge, who died in a rollover accident Tuesday night.

Richfield Police said Erik was in the car with two other teenagers, and he was standing up through the sunroof when the driver lost control and rolled the car, killing Erik.

The other two involved had minor injuries.

Erik’s family said they hope he is remembered by his big heart.

“He was very sweet, he had a big heart and was concerned about everyone around him,” Angie Ekker, Erik’s mom said.

Ekker said this is her worst nightmare.

“I just prayed every time he left that he would come home, and this time he didn’t,” she said.

She said that they will never forget him, and friends set up a memorial for him at the crash site.

They will continue to honor Erik by doing his favorite things.

“Have a fire every chance we can, ride four wheelers and side by sides, he loved that,” she said.

The family said they have been overwhelmed by the community’s support and are so thankful for it.

If you would like to donate to their GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses, visit here.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

