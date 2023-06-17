KSL Flood Watch
LOCAL NEWS

Gov. signs Utah special election amendments into law

Jun 17, 2023, 11:25 AM

FILE - The Utah Capitol is shown on March 3, 2023, Special election dates were officially set on Saturday when Utah Governor Spencer Cox signed H.B. 2001 Election Amendments into law. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Special election dates were officially set on Saturday when Utah Governor Spencer Cox signed H.B. 2001 Election Amendments into law.

As stated in the bill’s text, H.B. 2001:

  • changes the dates of the municipal primary elections and municipal general elections,
  • sets up a requirement that each county conduct a municipal election,
  • and changes canvassing and other election deadlines.

Of particular importance, H.B. 2001 “directs each county in the 2nd Congressional District of Utah to conduct a special congressional primary election on the same day as the 2023 municipal primary election, and a special congressional election on the same day as the 2023 municipal election.

Utah lawmakers said changes to these election dates were necessary after Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, announced he would not complete his term.

Stewart’s final day is September 15, 2023.

Now, counties will hold the primary election on Sept. 25, 2023. Counties will hold the general election Nov. 21, 2023.

Concern drove quick action to change Utah special election dates

Concern over a lack of representation was said to be the driving force behind changes to existing laws that dictate the dates for elections in 2023, and other existing provisions that dictate timing in-between elections and other administrative requirements.

“We care deeply about Utahns in the 2nd Congressional District, and they deserve a voice in Congress,” said Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, Utah’s chief election officer.

“This timeline is our best option, balancing urgency with election security and accuracy. I’m confident in both our process and people.”

