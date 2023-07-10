UTAH FIREWATCH
TRAFFIC & CRASHES

Funeral services announced for 2 Davis County deputies killed in crash

Jul 10, 2023, 3:02 PM

Cpl. Steven Lewis (left) and Dep. Jennifer Turner (right). (Davis County Sheriff's Office)

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Two Davis County deputies killed in a motorcycle crash in South Weber will be laid to rest on Friday.

A media release was sent out Monday, saying that memorial services for Cpl. Steven Lewis and Dep. Jennifer Turner will be held Friday, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at 4444 Event Center Drive in Ogden.

Burial services will then be held later that day — from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. — at the Brigham City Cemetery.

According to the release, donations can be made at any America First Credit Union under Jennifer Turner’s name, with account number 9127218, or under Steven Lewis’ name, with account number 9127200.

The deadly crash happened in South Weber on July 3, just three days after Turner and Lewis were married.

“They were so very much in love with each other,” said Daryl Peterson, Turner’s brother.

