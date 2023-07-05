Families remember two Davis County deputies killed in crash 3 days after their wedding

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — We should all have in a companion what Steven Lewis and Jennifer Turner had in each other. It’s what makes their love even more tragic.

They were married to each other last Friday and died together in a motorcycle crash on Monday.

“They’ll always be with each other and that’s really important,” Karissa Lewis said. “I do think that they were living their life to the fullest.”

The two @DavisSheriffUT deputies who died in a motorcycle crash on Monday were married just a few days before on Friday. We spoke with the families of both Cpl. Steven Lewis and Dep. Jennifer Turner. We'll have their stories on @KSL5TV at 5 and 6. pic.twitter.com/4dE8dhaj9X — Alex Cabrero (@KSL_AlexCabrero) July 5, 2023

Lewis said her dad was the best and is thankful for all the fun memories.

“When we were little, one time he was in charge of dinner and we ended up getting donuts and slurpees for dinner,” she said with a laugh.

It’s what you might expect from a guy who was a U.S. Army veteran, volunteer firefighter and corporal with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office.

It was at the Sheriff’s Office where Lewis met Turner, who was a deputy in the corrections division.

“They were so very much in love with each other,” said Daryl Peterson, Turner’s brother.

Because of their similarities, Peterson said it was an instant match and he knew his sister was happy.

“She just loved the outdoors and loved being so carefree and taking care of people,” he said.

Turner was part of a program in the Davis County Jail that allowed non-violent offenders to wear an ankle monitor instead of jail-time. That means the inmates could keep their jobs and be with loved ones while being monitored to serve their time.

It’s an example of how Turner truly cared about people getting a second chance.

“She loved her job,” Peterson said. “When she got into corrections, she said she was really enjoying being able to affect people’s lives that are trying to better themselves.”

Both families said the support they’re getting has almost been overwhelming. They had no idea how many lives Lewis and Turner have touched. Still, though, it’s tough. Turner leaves behind three children.

“They’re hanging in there strong. They’re strong kids. They came from a strong mom, and they will definitely get through it,” Peterson said.

The crash happened in South Weber on Monday. Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol said their motorcycle left the lane it was in while on a curve and smashed into a pickup truck. Lewis and Turner died at the scene. The pickup driver was not injured.

“We are praying for him,” Peterson said. “Jen would want us to make sure that that family is doing OK because we can only imagine what that driver is going through.”

Lewis also leaves behind three kids and five grandkids. His family is just happy he was with someone who made him happy.

“They were definitely in love. They were kind of private about it; they weren’t all in your face. But they were just really cute and amazing to watch,” Karissa Lewis said.

“One of my sister’s wedding vows was she promised to chase the lightning storms with Steven, and during the moment of her accident, there was a big lightning storm here in Ogden,” Peterson said. “It was only fitting that they got to ride off into the sunset and chase a lightning storm that very day.”

Two accounts have been set up at any America First Credit Union — one is to help with funeral expenses for Steven Lewis and Jennifer Turner, and the other is to help Turner’s children.