UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

TRAFFIC & CRASHES

Families remember two Davis County deputies killed in crash 3 days after their wedding

Jul 5, 2023, 4:59 PM | Updated: 5:03 pm

(Courtesy: The Peterson and Lewis families)...

(Courtesy: The Peterson and Lewis families)

(Courtesy: The Peterson and Lewis families)

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — We should all have in a companion what Steven Lewis and Jennifer Turner had in each other. It’s what makes their love even more tragic.

They were married to each other last Friday and died together in a motorcycle crash on Monday.

“They’ll always be with each other and that’s really important,” Karissa Lewis said. “I do think that they were living their life to the fullest.”

Lewis said her dad was the best and is thankful for all the fun memories.

“When we were little, one time he was in charge of dinner and we ended up getting donuts and slurpees for dinner,” she said with a laugh.

It’s what you might expect from a guy who was a U.S. Army veteran, volunteer firefighter and corporal with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office.

It was at the Sheriff’s Office where Lewis met Turner, who was a deputy in the corrections division.

“They were so very much in love with each other,” said Daryl Peterson, Turner’s brother.

Two Davis County deputies killed in motorcycle crash

Because of their similarities, Peterson said it was an instant match and he knew his sister was happy.

“She just loved the outdoors and loved being so carefree and taking care of people,” he said.

Turner was part of a program in the Davis County Jail that allowed non-violent offenders to wear an ankle monitor instead of jail-time. That means the inmates could keep their jobs and be with loved ones while being monitored to serve their time.

It’s an example of how Turner truly cared about people getting a second chance.

“She loved her job,” Peterson said. “When she got into corrections, she said she was really enjoying being able to affect people’s lives that are trying to better themselves.”

Both families said the support they’re getting has almost been overwhelming. They had no idea how many lives Lewis and Turner have touched. Still, though, it’s tough. Turner leaves behind three children.

“They’re hanging in there strong. They’re strong kids. They came from a strong mom, and they will definitely get through it,” Peterson said.

The crash happened in South Weber on Monday. Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol said their motorcycle left the lane it was in while on a curve and smashed into a pickup truck. Lewis and Turner died at the scene. The pickup driver was not injured.

Two killed after motorcycle crashes into pickup truck in South Weber

“We are praying for him,” Peterson said. “Jen would want us to make sure that that family is doing OK because we can only imagine what that driver is going through.”

Lewis also leaves behind three kids and five grandkids. His family is just happy he was with someone who made him happy.

“They were definitely in love. They were kind of private about it; they weren’t all in your face. But they were just really cute and amazing to watch,” Karissa Lewis said.

“One of my sister’s wedding vows was she promised to chase the lightning storms with Steven, and during the moment of her accident, there was a big lightning storm here in Ogden,” Peterson said. “It was only fitting that they got to ride off into the sunset and chase a lightning storm that very day.”

Two accounts have been set up at any America First Credit Union — one is to help with funeral expenses for Steven Lewis and Jennifer Turner, and the other is to help Turner’s children.

KSL 5 TV Live

Traffic & Crashes

emergency lights...

Madison Swenson

1 dead after two-car crash in Cache County

A 45-year-old man died Wednesday morning following a crash in Cache County.

17 hours ago

(Utah Highway Patrol)...

Madison Swenson

1 arrested for DUI following wrong-way crash on Legacy Parkway

A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI following a wrong-way crash in North Salt Lake late Tuesday night that sent three people to the hospital.

17 hours ago

The crashed car in the Huntsville creek. (Weber Fire District)...

Michael Houck

Teen falls asleep and crashes into a Huntsville creek

A teenage boy fell asleep while behind the wheel and woke up in a Weber County creek Tuesday morning, fire officials say.

2 days ago

UHP State Trooper Car file 121222...

Madison Swenson

Two killed after motorcycle crashes into pickup truck in South Weber

Two people are dead following a crash involving a motorcycle in South Weber.

3 days ago

FILE: Idaho State Police vehicle. (ISP/Facebook)...

Michael Houck

Idaho police: Millcreek man’s bike falls off car and causes five car crash

Idaho State Police say a bike fell off a Utah man's car, causing a chaotic chain reaction that blocked an Idaho highway for two hours.

4 days ago

The 5300 South ramp closed by UDOT and UHP. (Utah Department of Transportation)...

Michael Houck

I-15 5300 South ramp closed due to road buckling

A I-15 southbound ramp was shut down after reports of road buckling Sunday evening.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Families remember two Davis County deputies killed in crash 3 days after their wedding