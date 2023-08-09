UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Pennsylvania pilot recounts emergency landing on I-70 near Richfield

Aug 8, 2023, 10:21 PM | Updated: 10:48 pm

Ashley Moser's Profile Picture

BY ASHLEY MOSER


KSLTV.com

RICHFIELD, Utah — A Pennsylvania pilot made an emergency landing along I-70 near Richfield Tuesday afternoon. Charles Aiken said when he and his passenger ran into trouble above Southern Utah, decades of training kicked in.

Plane lands on I-70 near Sevier

“Everything was going beautifully today until we realized we were burning more fuel than was indicated,” Charles Aikens said. “We don’t have any equipment to identify the fuel burn rate.” 

Aikens, a pilot of 32 years and a flight instructor of 25 years, left California Tuesday morning with the 1966 Piper Cherokee 180. He and his passenger were delivering the plane to its new owner in Pennsylvania.

“Neither of us had ever flown it, and that’s a real hazard to pilots. It’s called fairing aircraft. You trust at the mechanic who signed off on it is competent,” Aikens said.

The two ended up gliding the plane and were forced to land along the interstate.

“At some point we knew we were landing on I-70 and we were watching for traffic. A truck we did not see was under the underpass and our right wing tip hit the trailer and that’s what caused us to go off the roadway,” Aikens said.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

Aikens is crediting the quick thinking of his passenger who is also a pilot. 

“We had what is called crew resource management. We’d talked to each other and came up with a plan,” Aikens said.

Aikens is encouraging all pilots both experienced or novice, to practice emergency landings.

“Pilots, practice emergency landings with your instructor or by yourself learn how your airplane glides when the engine quits,” he said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Construction at the Enterprise High School. (KSL TV)...

Ladd Egan

Parents concerned about ongoing construction at Enterprise High School

With school starting next week in southern Utah's Washington County, some parents are worried about ongoing construction at Enterprise High School.

1 day ago

Mantua Reservoir, Utah (KSL TV)...

Shara Park

Officials warn of potentially harmful algal bloom in Mantua Reservoir

Officials are warning visitors to Mantua Reservoir in Cache County, of a potentially harmful algal bloom that has been found in the water.

1 day ago

Lisa Kingston(Aubrey Shafer/KSL TV)...

Alex Cabrero

Woman in wheelchair calls man an ‘angel’ for rescuing her from a lake

A man is being praised for saving a wheelchair-bound woman who fell into a lake.

1 day ago

FILE - Brittany Tichenor-Cox, holds a photo of her daughter, Isabella "Izzy" Tichenor, during an in...

Larry D. Curtis

Izzy Tichenor’s family, Davis School District reach settlement in bullying lawsuit

The family of 10-year-old Isabella "Izzy" Tichenor, who died by suicide in 2021, has reached a $2 million settlement with Davis School District.

1 day ago

This 2018 booking photo provided by The Salt Lake County Sheriff's office shows Alan Dale Covington...

Michael Houck

Utah man sentenced for hate crime after attacking three men, shouting ‘Kill Mexicans’

A man accused of attacking three men with a metal pole because he thought they were Mexican was sentenced on Monday.

1 day ago

FILE PHOTO (Cedar City Police Department/Facebook)...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Utah man faces criminal charge after police find human skull on his bookshelf

A Cedar City man who police say had a human skull on a bookshelf in his home is now facing a criminal charge because of it.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Pennsylvania pilot recounts emergency landing on I-70 near Richfield