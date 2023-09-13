Owners of Utah neuropathy clinic surrender Utah nursing licenses

SALT LAKE CITY — Finally, a conclusion: True Health’s owners surrendered their APRN licenses following the state’s investigation.

It’s been 15 months since True Health, a clinic treating neuropathy patients in Taylorsville, was effectively shuttered by an emergency order issued by the Utah Division of Professional Licensing.

KSL Investigators reported about patients like Larry Perkins last year, who said they were lured with promises of reversing their debilitating neuropathy. Perkins paid $12,500 for treatments he said did not work.

“It was like, how could I have fallen for that?” he said.

Experiences like Perkins caught the attention of DOPL, which issued an emergency order in June 2022, effectively closing the business while they investigated claims of improper diagnoses, fraudulent business practices, and prescribing ineffective treatments for high sums.

In May, True Health co-owner Shamis Tate did not attend her two-day administrative hearing on revoking her license. That hearing ended with a continuance. The other owner, Jade Malay, was scheduled to appear before an administrative law judge regarding her license this week.

Neither hearing will now go forward, with both Tate and Malay having voluntarily surrendered their APRN and RN licenses.

“They can no longer practice as an APRN in Utah,” said DOPL director Mark Steinagel. “That means no diagnoses or treatments within Utah.”

The order also extends to any telehealth consultations for Utah patients.

“Even if they are practicing from their desk in another state, they cannot practice here,” said Steinagel. “If we hear of any more victims, we will be looking into situations because they’re not even authorized to practice.”

Steinagel said this protects Utahns going forward, but there’s not much the division can do for those patients who feel they were defrauded.

“Unfortunately, licensing is set up to ensure a minimum standard of care on the front end and then enforce standards on the back end,” Steinagel said, “but there isn’t anything in the licensing laws about restitution to victims.”

As for patients who want to pursue further action, they can file police reports or civil lawsuits in an attempt to recover their funds.

