Jodi Hildebrandt surrenders mental health counseling license after child abuse charges

Sep 19, 2023, 3:04 PM | Updated: 3:11 pm

This image from video provided by the Utah State Courts shows Jodi Hildebrandt during a virtual cou...

This image from video provided by the Utah State Courts shows Jodi Hildebrandt during a virtual court appearance, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in St. George, Utah. Hildebrandt, 54, and Ruby Franke were charged with six felony counts of aggravated child abuse after their arrests on Aug. 30 at Hildebrandt’s house in Ivins, Washington County. (Utah State Courts)

(Utah State Courts)

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


SALT LAKE CITY — One of the two social media influencers accused of child abuse has surrendered her mental health counseling license, officials say.

Utah Division of Professional Licensing said on Tuesday that Jodi Hildebrandt surrendered her license and is placed on limitation to practice.

“Since her arrest, DOPL, along with the Utah Attorney General’s Office, has been working with Hildebrandt’s lawyer to secure the voluntary surrender of her professional license with limitations, ensuring that she cannot practice if released,” the DOPL statement said.

Hildebrandt was arrested with her business partner Ruby Franke on Aug. 30 after one of Franke’s children was found by a neighbor with open wounds and looked malnourished.

Hildebrandt is the owner of Connexions Classroom, a company that provides parenting and masterclass courses.

KSL Investigators found Hildebrandt’s juvenile niece went to American Fork Police in March 2010 after alleging that Hildebrandt was physically and verbally abusing her while in her care.

