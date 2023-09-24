SLC police give ‘all clear’ after reported bomb threat at King’s English Bookshop
Sep 24, 2023, 11:39 AM | Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 10:37 am
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police Department closed off streets late Sunday morning for what it called “a suspicious circumstance.” Hours later, it was confirmed to be a bomb threat at the King’s English Bookshop, which was scheduled to host a drag queen story time event.
A Salt Lake City K-9 certified in detecting explosive materials did not find anything in and near the building, according to a social media post. Officers closed 1500 East from Emerson Avenue to Kensington Street. The roads have since reopened, but the store remained closed Sunday.
Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall indicated in a social media post that the bookstore was the target of a threat.
“I cannot say this strongly enough, EVERYONE belongs in Salt Lake City. The actions today to cause fear at @KingsEnglish around a drag story time event are not welcome here,” her post said.
