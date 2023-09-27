Monument Valley closed for eclipse: here’s where to see the 2023 solar eclipse in Utah
Sep 27, 2023, 12:25 PM | Updated: 12:32 pm
(AP Photo/Vyto Stairnksas)
SALT LAKE CITY — As the 2023 solar eclipse approaches, many prepare to view the ring of fire from Utah cities, towns, and state parks.
One place, however, will remain closed. Utah’s Monument Valley, famous as a picturesque landscape of the West, will be closed for the duration of the eclipse.
“Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park is advising all Tour Operators, local businesses, visitors, and residents, the 17-mile scenic drive and park will be closed for a minimum of 5 hours during the annular eclipse on Oct. 14, 2023, due to Navajo Nation Tribal Cultural Protocols,” a release from The Navajo Nation stated.
The release explained that there are staff that believe and honor the traditional culture and a decision was made to close the park for the entire duration of the eclipse, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“Tour Operators, if you have booked a tour for that day, you may continue with your tour. However, there is no booking in the parking lot during the time the park is closed. Park staff will not let anyone enter the park during the closure,” the release stated.
While Monument Valley will be closed during the eclipse, there are plenty of other locations available to the public including multiple Utah State Parks.
Full Eclipse Zone:
- Anasazi State Park
- Edge of the Cedars State Park Museum
- Escalante Petrified Forest State Park
- Fremont Indian State Park & Museum
- Goblin Valley State Park
- Goosenecks State Park
- Kodachrome State Park
- Millsite State Park
- Otter Creek State Park
- Palisade State Park
- Piute State Park
- Territorial Statehouse State Park Museum
- Yuba State Park
Just Outside The Full Eclipse Zone:
- Dead Horse Point State Park
- Frontier Homestead State Park Museum
- Green River State Park
- Huntington State Park
- Utahraptor State Park
The full eclipse will be visible in several cities, including:
- Ephraim
- Manti
- Fillmore
- Richfield
- Aurora
- Torrey
- Beaver
- Boulder
- Monticello
- Blanding
- Mexican Hat
- Hatch
- Panguitch
The eclipse occurs during Fall Break for many Utahns, and parks are expected to be busy. For those interested in camping, book your site in advance.
The Utah State Parks website has resources all about the eclipse including what to bring, what to expect, and other helpful tips.