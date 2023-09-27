Monument Valley closed for eclipse: here’s where to see the 2023 solar eclipse in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — As the 2023 solar eclipse approaches, many prepare to view the ring of fire from Utah cities, towns, and state parks.

One place, however, will remain closed. Utah’s Monument Valley, famous as a picturesque landscape of the West, will be closed for the duration of the eclipse.

“Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park is advising all Tour Operators, local businesses, visitors, and residents, the 17-mile scenic drive and park will be closed for a minimum of 5 hours during the annular eclipse on Oct. 14, 2023, due to Navajo Nation Tribal Cultural Protocols,” a release from The Navajo Nation stated.

The release explained that there are staff that believe and honor the traditional culture and a decision was made to close the park for the entire duration of the eclipse, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Tour Operators, if you have booked a tour for that day, you may continue with your tour. However, there is no booking in the parking lot during the time the park is closed. Park staff will not let anyone enter the park during the closure,” the release stated.

While Monument Valley will be closed during the eclipse, there are plenty of other locations available to the public including multiple Utah State Parks.

Full Eclipse Zone:

Just Outside The Full Eclipse Zone:

The full eclipse will be visible in several cities, including:

Ephraim

Manti

Fillmore

Richfield

Aurora

Torrey

Beaver

Boulder

Monticello

Blanding

Mexican Hat

Hatch

Panguitch

The eclipse occurs during Fall Break for many Utahns, and parks are expected to be busy. For those interested in camping, book your site in advance.

The Utah State Parks website has resources all about the eclipse including what to bring, what to expect, and other helpful tips.