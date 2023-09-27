14-year-old girl in critical condition after getting hit by SUV in Heber City

HEBER CITY — A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was hit by an SUV in Heber City Wednesday morning.

The collision happened near the 700 block of South Main Street at approximately 11:30.

The SUV was southbound at the time. Deputy Chief Jeremy Nelson said it appeared as though the teen was crossing the street to during her lunch break at the high school. He was unsure whether the girl was using a crosswalk.

Nelson said the driver was cooperative with officers.

A helicopter flew the victim to a hospital.

This is the second teen to be hit by a car in Heber City, just this month.

Back on September 14th, a 14-year-old boy was critically injured after being hit by a van while riding his bike.

He was in the crosswalk at 500 east, 1200 south.

That teen suffered a broken collarbone and pelvis, bruised lungs, and a fractured skull.

His mother has called on the Heber City Council to install a traffic signal where he was hit.