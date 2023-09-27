On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

14-year-old girl in critical condition after getting hit by SUV in Heber City

Sep 27, 2023, 3:23 PM | Updated: 3:30 pm

Heber police car...

A 14-year-old girl was in critical condition after being hit by an SUV in Heber City Wednesday morning. (Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News)

(Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News)

Cary Schwanitz's Profile Picture

BY CARY SCHWANITZ


KSLTV.com

HEBER CITY — A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was hit by an SUV in Heber City Wednesday morning.

The collision happened near the 700 block of South Main Street at approximately 11:30.

The SUV was southbound at the time. Deputy Chief Jeremy Nelson said it appeared as though the teen was crossing the street to during her lunch break at the high school. He was unsure whether the girl was using a crosswalk.

Nelson said the driver was cooperative with officers.

A helicopter flew the victim to a hospital.

This is the second teen to be hit by a car in Heber City, just this month.

Back on September 14th, a 14-year-old boy was critically injured after being hit by a van while riding his bike.

He was in the crosswalk at 500 east, 1200 south.

That teen suffered a broken collarbone and pelvis, bruised lungs, and a fractured skull.

His mother has called on the Heber City Council to install a traffic signal where he was hit.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Weber County jail...

Mike Anderson

Weber County Sheriff asks viewers to approve jail expansion

The Weber County Sheriff is asking voters for up to $98 million in bond funds to help with growing mental health and drug addiction needs.

1 minute ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Shelby Lofton

Student’s car stolen from BYU campus, police say suspects arrived in another stolen car

Police are investigating multiple car thefts. Officers said one car was stolen from the Salt Lake area, and another was taken right off the Brigham Young University campus.

19 minutes ago

House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, smiles and gives a thumbs up as a bill is read in the right...

Larry D. Curtis

Brad Wilson will seek vacant Senate seat after Mitt Romney’s term ends

Utah's Speaker of the House Brad Wilson announced Wednesday he will seek to fill the eventual vacant seat of Sen. Mitt Romney.

27 minutes ago

(Unified Fire Department)...

Eliza Pace

Man killed in fire in Millcreek

A man was killed in a fire Tuesday evening in Millcreek. 

2 hours ago

(Raise the Future)...

Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: 5 siblings hoping to stay together and find their forever family

At KTR Indoor Action Sports Playground in Midvale you'll find an activity for just about every age and athletic ability. From trampoline basketball to zip lines, and a spinning obstacle course, it was the perfect challenge for siblings Aaliyah, Rayshawn, Elijah, Anna, and Jazion.

2 hours ago

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 4842 W. Vermillion Drive in South Jordan...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

3 more cities investigating string of Latter-day Saint church burglaries

SOUTH JORDAN — The investigation into a recent rash of break-ins and vandalism at meetinghouses of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is expanding. Last week, Herriman police reported 22 church burglaries believed to have happened sometime between Sept. 20 and Sept. 22. Now, West Jordan police, South Jordan police and Riverton police say they […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

14-year-old girl in critical condition after getting hit by SUV in Heber City