SLPD asks for community help identifying person involved in suspicious item downtown

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake Police released pictures Wednesday of the person they believe is connected to the suspicious item that shut down downtown Monday.

The photos show a man wearing gray pants, a blue jacket, dark shoes, orange gloves, a tan hat, and a black backpack.

The SLCPD Hazardous Devices Unit (HDU) is working to identify the person.

After evacuating a building downtown Monday and asking others to shelter in place because of a suspicious item, Salt Lake City Police determined the item was not a threat and dismissed responders from the area following the ordeal that caused disruptions all day.

Police said a community member called 911 Monday morning reporting the suspicious item just inside an alley near the sidewalk on 20 W. 200 South.

Detectives are working to build a timeline of the person’s movements before and after the item was left.

They are asking those with security cameras to check if they captured the man approaching the U.S. Bank Tower between 6:00 and 7:00 Monday morning.

Anyone with information on this case should call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 23-216673.