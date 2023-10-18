SLPD finds car from Redwood Road fatal hit-and-run, search continues for driver

SALT LAKE CITY — The car police said was connected to a fatal hit-and-run crash on Redwood Road Friday night has been recovered.

Salt Lake City police tweeted that officers found the car as they followed up on a tip. The vehicle is now impounded.

Police have not released any other information about the discovery.

The tweet called for the driver to surrender to police.

Tonight, acting on a tip, officers located this car and have impounded it for evidence. No further information is available. The driver is urged to turn themselves in immediately. Either they, or their attorney, can contact our officers by calling 801-799-3000. pic.twitter.com/Bo1x40zhhm — Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) October 18, 2023

Vanessa David, 44, died at the scene on 200 South and Redwood Road.

Tuesday, police released surveillance photos that reportedly showed the car, described as a brown 2008 Honda Civic with skull stickers in the back window.

Tuesday night KSL TV spoke to David’s cousin who remembered her as a free spirit.

“Vanessa was very mystical, I guess is the best word,” said Johna Smith, Vanessa David’s cousin. She said Vanessa and her two brothers had a rough life growing up and lost both parents when they were young.

She said Vanessa’s older brother, Christopher, who, like Vanessa, had fallen victim to addiction and homelessness, was killed last year in Las Vegas. The man accused of killing him is awaiting his murder trial. She says the news of Vanessa’s death is devastating.

The family has set up a GoFundMe* account to help with burial costs.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.