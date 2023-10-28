Contractor for troubled 25th Street apartments in Ogden shuts down

OGDEN — The developer behind a controversial apartment complex in Ogden has closed its doors.

There hasn’t been any progress on the 25th Street projects since inspectors shut down the construction in March.

Inspectors hired by the city first found the proper fire-retardant-treated lumber was not being used. Then they found 16 structural concerns that could cause the building to collapse.

Now at least two subcontractors on the job say they never got paid by Makers Line for their work.

Bear River Heating and Air claims it is owned more than $64,000.

Their attorney told KSL that “Maker’s Line has not only failed to pay my client the money he is owed but also put my client and his employees at an unreasonable risk of injury or death by failing to follow building codes.”

Another subcontractor, Bingham Plumbing and Mechanical, said it is owed more than $106,000.

Former Makers Line employee James Bills said, “And hopefully the people get paid. I mean, I know subcontractors that haven’t even filed anything in court yet that they owe money to.”

Bills said they owe him tens of thousands of dollars in wages and unpaid reimbursements for materials on a project in Arizona.

“I don’t have $25,000 to go drop as a, you know, my retainer to hire a lawyer to start investigating what you already know. You owe me,” he said.

Makers Line sent a letter to employees Friday telling them that the company was closing operations and terminating their employment.

“While we know that there is nothing that can make you feel good about this action, we want you to know that this is not, in any way, a decisionmade based on your performance in your role,” the letter stated.

It then asked the employee to sign the letter to acknowledge receipt of the communication.

Two more companies say Makers Line owes them money for a project in Salt Lake County. Diamond Rental and Boulder Landscaping are both out $65,000.

Earlier this week KSL reported that workers at Forge Metals were not getting paid. That company has the same owners as Makers Line. It’s not clear how this impacts them.

The company president never responded to KSL’s multiple requests for comment.