Stanley brand offers to replace woman’s car after viral video shows cup surviving car fire

Nov 17, 2023, 3:27 PM

(Screenshots from TikTok)

(Screenshots from TikTok)

(Screenshots from TikTok)

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE AND JOSH ELLIS, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — One woman tested her Stanley’s capabilities when it was in her car during a fire. Not only did it survive, it still had ice inside.

Video she posted to TikTok shows a devastating scene: her car, completely destroyed by fire. Melted seats and steering wheel, busted out windows, but there in the middle console, is her Stanley cup.

Not only that but when the woman pulls the cup from the car there’s a clear clinking sound of ice cubes still intact.

The Stanley company creates cups and water bottles made of all steel with vacuum insulation to keep drinks hot or cold. They’ve become increasingly popular within the last few years.

The video, posted by DaniMarieLettering, was posted to TikTok two days ago and already has 39.2 million views. The caption on the video reads: “Thirsty after you catch on fire? @Stanley 1913 is like no problem i gotchu #fyp #carfire #accident #stanleycup”

The video has gone viral with many commenters saying her video had converted them to the brand and others saying it was great marketing for the company.

Comments on the TikTok of the Stanley found in tact after a car fire.

The Stanley Brand posted their response on TikTok Friday. 

President Terence Reilly shown in the video, said he’d seen the car fire video, (along with other employees at Stanley) and that they were so glad she was safe.

“Thanks for sharing the video because…wow…it really shows how Stanley, our Stanleys, are built for life,” Reilly says in the TikTok. ” Then he goes on to say, “There’s one more thing, we’ve never done it before, and we’ll probably never do it again, but we’d love to replace your vehicle.”

The company’s video is captioned, “#stitch with @Danielle, Stanley has your back ❤️”

