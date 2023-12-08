On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
GOOD NEWS

Angel Flight pilots bring gifts, donations to Title 1 schools

Dec 7, 2023, 8:05 PM | Updated: 8:13 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON AND MICHAEL HOUCK, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

ST. GEORGE — A Title 1 school in St George is heading into Christmas with a bunch of new school supplies, toys for kids in need, and cash donations – all thanks to dozens of pilots who flew there Thursday.

The program is called “Santa Flight,” it allows pilots like Hans Feugi to bring the Christmas spirit to hundreds of elementary school kids.

“And that warms everybody’s heart,” Feugi said. ” This is festive!”

Feugi unloading gifts from the plane.

Feugi unloads gifts from the plane. (KSL TV)

After a whole year of giving their time and resources, pilots from all over Utah help get people in remote areas to their important medical treatments.

“It’s a two-way street. I get this much out of it as they do it, quite frankly. And I’m very happy to be able to help,” Feugi said.

Kids being greeted by Santa's elves.

Kids being greeted by Santa’s elves. (KSL TV)

It allows pilots like David Hellberg to gather cash donations, school supplies, and toys for schools like Sunset Elementary in St. George.

“It’s a little bit sad to see the people who live in outlying communities and desperately need medical care in a bigger city like Salt Lake (City) and just can’t,”  Hellberg said. “It’s a good time. I look forward to it every year. I think all these guys do that fly down here.”

David Hellberg working on Santa's plane.

Hellberg working on Santa’s plane. (KSL TV)

It gives the kids some time with the jolly man in red, which Principal Julie Smith says all kids look forward to.

“Presents for them clothes, coats, books,” Smith said. “And I just really appreciate Angel Flight for doing this for them. We’ve been so excited.”

“Every year it gets better, it gets bigger. The pilots are just amazing. They keep donating and donating,” added Steve Bollinger, the wing leader for Utah Angel Flight West. “It just… it doesn’t get any better than that.

Volunteers getting the presents out of the planes. (KSL TV) Santa arriving at the hangar by airplane. (KSL TV) Santa arriving at the hangar by airplane. (KSL TV) Students waiting to see Santa in the hangar. (KSL TV) Santa delivering gifts to the kids. (KSL TV) Santa delivering gifts to the kids. (KSL TV) Hundreds of kids waiting for Santa to arrive. (KSL TV) Kids being greeted by Santa's elves. (KSL TV)

Angel Flight pilots bring gifts, donations to Title 1 schools