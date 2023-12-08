Angel Flight pilots bring gifts, donations to Title 1 schools

ST. GEORGE — A Title 1 school in St George is heading into Christmas with a bunch of new school supplies, toys for kids in need, and cash donations – all thanks to dozens of pilots who flew there Thursday.

The program is called “Santa Flight,” it allows pilots like Hans Feugi to bring the Christmas spirit to hundreds of elementary school kids.

“And that warms everybody’s heart,” Feugi said. ” This is festive!”

After a whole year of giving their time and resources, pilots from all over Utah help get people in remote areas to their important medical treatments.

“It’s a two-way street. I get this much out of it as they do it, quite frankly. And I’m very happy to be able to help,” Feugi said.

It allows pilots like David Hellberg to gather cash donations, school supplies, and toys for schools like Sunset Elementary in St. George.

“It’s a little bit sad to see the people who live in outlying communities and desperately need medical care in a bigger city like Salt Lake (City) and just can’t,” Hellberg said. “It’s a good time. I look forward to it every year. I think all these guys do that fly down here.”

It gives the kids some time with the jolly man in red, which Principal Julie Smith says all kids look forward to.

“Presents for them clothes, coats, books,” Smith said. “And I just really appreciate Angel Flight for doing this for them. We’ve been so excited.”

“Every year it gets better, it gets bigger. The pilots are just amazing. They keep donating and donating,” added Steve Bollinger, the wing leader for Utah Angel Flight West. “It just… it doesn’t get any better than that.