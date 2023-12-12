On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GET GEPHARDT

‘Medically necessary’: Conflict between hospital and insurance company leaves Utah family owing over $30K

Dec 11, 2023, 10:47 PM | Updated: 10:49 pm

Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture

BY MATT GEPHARDT AND SLOAN SCHRAGE, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

COALVILLEImagine your insurance company denying your claim for surgery after the fact and now you’re on the hook for tens of thousands of dollars. It happened to a Coalville family who says that surgery helped save their son’s life.  

A nasty dirt bike crash nearly killed Rhyley Brundy over a year ago. 

“He said, ‘Mom, call an ambulance!” his mother, Lacy Brundy, recalled. “’And tell them to hurry!’” 

She said the crash lacerated one of his kidneys and his liver. She credits the quick work of his friends on the scene, paramedics, and the heroic efforts of the staff at Primary Children’s Hospital for saving his life — more than once. 

“I watched him pass away once. My husband watched him pass away a few times. It was a big deal,” Lacy said. 

A very big deal that kept Rhyley in the hospital for nearly a month which racked up some daunting medical bills. Lacy had insurance which, except for a few co-pays, covered most of her son’s stay, but not all.  

Rhyley Brundy had a month-long hospital stay after a nearly fatal dirt bike crash. (Brundy Family) Lacy and Chris Brundy go over the medical bills for their son Rhyley’s hospital stay with KSL’s Matt Gephardt. (Jeff Dahdah, KSL TV)

 

Not ‘medically necessary’

The family was left owning $34,119.87, and the reason her insurance company gave Lacy blew her mind. 

“Not medically necessary,” the denial letter from her insurance read. “Your plan does not cover that kind of care.”  

That ‘kind of care’ was her son, still in the Intensive Care Unit, on doctor’s orders. They certainly thought it was medically necessary and wrote as much in an appeal letter to the insurance company on Lacy and Rhyley’s behalf. 

For more than a year, Lacy says she and her insurance company have battled over that bill with them vacillating between agreeing to pay and then saying they will not. 

“I don’t understand why they’ve covered everything else but these two days,” she said. 

But the bill remained unpaid, and the patience of the hospital’s bill collectors had run out. 

“Now they’ve sent me to collections, and I just don’t know what to do,” said Lacy. 

Not wanting to go bankrupt over a bill that she feels insurance should have covered, Lacy decided it was time to contact the KSL Investigators.  

An insurance tug-of-war 

We reached out to both the insurance company, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and Primary Children’s Hospital. 

The two companies pointed the finger at each other. Over the phone, Anthem’s spokesperson told us Primary Children’s “failed to submit documentation that was requested” in a timely manner. 

Not true, says the hospital. Primary Children’s told us they sent everything “to the patient’s insurance six days after the patient left the hospital.” They say they “spent more than a year working with the insurance company and appealing on behalf of the patient.” 

“Anytime I think about it, I want to cry,” said Lacy. “It’s just not fair.” 

In the end, Anthem refused to budge on increasing its payout. Primary Children’s Hospital, though, pulled off some heroics for Lacy’s family. They provided some financial aid and adjustments which essentially wiped out the bill. In fact, she actually wound up getting about $80 back.  

What to do? 

These sort of tugs-of-war between hospitals and insurance companies are common. Should you find yourself in one, you can file a complaint with the Utah Insurance Department, or the insurance department of whatever state the insurance company is based in.  

And don’t wait too long. After a year, it can be much harder to force an insurance company to pay, even if it is determined they’re in the wrong. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

Get Gephardt

Matt Gephardt reviewing the letter sent to Robert Bohman. (KSL TV)...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Get Gephardt helps man stuck with an out-of-network bill for a test his insurance pre-authorized

After a Morgan man went for a medical test pre-authorized by his insurance, he was surprised with an out-of-network bill he thought he was covered for. Get Gephardt helped him to sort everything out.

5 days ago

When Daniel Reeder moved into his Bountiful home, he quickly realized its synthetic, membrane roofi...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt helps Bountiful homeowner who says he can’t get roofing company to make warranty repair

When Daniel Reeder moved into his Bountiful home, he quickly realized its synthetic, membrane roofing had a problem. Some of its adhesive began peeling.

6 days ago

(KSL TV)...

Matt Gephardt & Cimaron Neugebauer

Bountiful woman left without phone service or answers days after her husband dies

When you pay for a phone service, you expect it to work. But after being unable to make or receive calls despite reaching out to the provider multiple times to fix it – a Utah woman decided it was time to Get Gephardt.

11 days ago

Debra Gamero teaches a student...

Matt Gephardt

The insurance you didn’t know you needed to protect your side hustle

Having a side hustle to bring in extra cash requires determination and hard work. But if you do it without the right insurance policy, you might find an unexpected event could blow up your side hustle along with your finances.

19 days ago

If you drive your car for work and you're in a crash, can your insurance company refuse to pay? Tha...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt: Rideshare driver says company’s insurance refuses to cover her wrecked car

If you drive your car for work and you're in a crash, can your insurance company refuse to pay? That's the exact issue currently afflicting a Cedar City woman who decided it was time to Get Gephardt, and our Matt Gephardt began investigating.

21 days ago

A Holladay woman received a water bill for over $7,000. After contacting the provider, it wasn't mu...

Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt: Homeowner gets $7K water bill for water she says she didn’t use

Imagine opening your mailbox to find a water bill demanding several thousand dollars for just one month’s use of water. It happened to a Holladay woman, she decided to Get Gephardt.

26 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

‘Medically necessary’: Conflict between hospital and insurance company leaves Utah family owing over $30K