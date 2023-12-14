On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GOOD NEWS

Hill Air Force Base airmen bring Christmas to foster kids

Dec 13, 2023, 6:16 PM | Updated: 7:06 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON AND MICHAEL HOUCK, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

DAVIS COUNTY — There are over 2,000 children in foster care in Utah, and believe it or not, some worry Santa Claus won’t know where to find them. But it’s something that dozens of airmen from Hill Air Force Base are looking to fix.

“It’s indescribable. It makes you feel really good,” said Master Sergeant Mikael Cunningham.

Cunningham has worked with Utah Foster Care to organize the event for ten years and helped organize it for the last seven.

“Every single year, it’s probably about 200 hours of my time getting people, raising gifts. Getting people to bring the gifts in,” Cunningham said.

Master Sergeant Mikael Cunningham loading in gifts inside a truck.

Master Sergeant Mikael Cunningham loading in gifts inside a truck. (KSL TV’s Mike Anderson)

Utah Foster Care and the man in the red suit depend on them to bring Christmas to foster families. The toys that are given out were donated by people, businesses, and community groups.

“Makes me know that there’s still good in people in the world that we live in right now,” said Tech Sgt. Bobbi Clark. “And it’s just amazing to see everyone come together and all the gifts.”

Tech Sgt. Bobbi Clark in the car and ready to go.

Tech Sgt. Bobbi Clark in the car and ready to go. (KSL TV’s Mike Anderson)

Anna Gibson, who works at the Utah Foster Care Ogden office, says it’s about so much more than things.

“It gives them an idea of a place that’s that they’re connected to someone that is a friendly face that might be away from their own home as well,” Gibson said.

And that connection is a big part of what keeps the airmen returning to volunteer. Cunningham says they become part of the family, at least for a moment.

“It’s a wonderful thing. The interaction with them, the stories of what they’ve gone through,” Cunningham said.

Sandy Holbrook (left) with Cunningham (right).

Sandy Holbrook (left) with Cunningham (right). (KSL TV’s MIke Anderson)

The event also allows foster parents, like Sandy Holbrook, who deal with some difficult situations, to get some relief.

“And the day that you guys came, I had no idea what was happening,” Holbrook said to Cunningham. “And for that moment, it was like, okay, there are good people who do good things. And I can continue doing what we’re doing.”

Holbrook said what the airmen bring doesn’t come in a bag or a box.

“The amount of hope that they brought into our home that day reminded me that I wasn’t alone. We weren’t facing this alone,” she said.

It’s why so many airmen, parents, and volunteers feel like this event must continue every year.

“You just want to continue doing it until it gets taken away from you,” Cunningham said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Good News

Earlier this week, a Rose Park resident felt her Christmas had been stolen from her. Through the ge...

Dan Rascon

Stolen Christmas lights replaced by person ‘looking to serve and help’

Earlier this week, a Rose Park resident felt her Christmas had been stolen from her. Through the generosity of one individual, however, her Christmas has been restored.

15 minutes ago

The Tater Tot calendar from Kitty CrusAIDe....

Michael Houck

Kitty CrusAIDe announces 2024 Tater Tot calendar

While the viral kitten isn't with us anymore, his name and spunky spirit live on through a charity calendar. 

1 day ago

The "Star Spangled Babies" event. (KSL TV's Mark Wetzel)...

Michael Houck

Operation Homefront, Kent’s Market host ‘Star-Spangled Babies’ baby shower for local military mothers

The "Star-Spangled Babies" baby shower welcomed 75 new and expecting Utah military mothers on Friday. 

5 days ago

Santa delivering gifts to the kids....

Mike Anderson and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Angel Flight pilots bring gifts, donations to Title I schools

A Title I school in St George is now heading into Christmas with a bunch of new school supplies, - toys for kids in need, and cash donations.

6 days ago

White House Christmas decorations 2023 (Farah Sanders)...

Eliza Pace

Utah couple describes the magical experience of decorating the White House for Christmas

When Utah's Farah Sanders saw an invitation by First Lady Jill Biden — on her Instagram account — seeking decorators for the White House, she jumped at the opportunity.

9 days ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Karah Brackin

Dozens of Utah companies aim to bring Santa to thousands of families with Operation: Santa’s Stash

Right now, dozens of Utah companies are coming together to make Christmas happen with the goal of serving 10,000 families in the state.

12 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Hill Air Force Base airmen bring Christmas to foster kids