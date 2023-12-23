Dolly Parton makes good on Orem man’s bucket list wish

OREM — Days after news spread of a dying Orem man’s wish to meet Dolly Parton, the famed singer made that wish come true.

LeGrand Gold, who has battled cancer for the past two years, received bad news during a doctor’s visit three weeks ago.

“The scans showed the cancer spreading and getting outside of my liver, and so they said the chemo is not working anymore, the radiation is not working anymore,” Gold said. “They just sent me home and said be with your family.”

Gold had previously written down 10 bucket list wishes on a napkin of things he wanted to do before he died.

“One of them was ‘meet Dolly Parton,’” he said. “I thought, ‘Well, it’s never going to happen.’”

Then came the call Friday morning from a Tennessee area code.

“Well, I’m just happy to know I have a fan that devoted,” Parton said over the phone to Gold. “Hey LG, it’s Dolly B. I’ve heard you’ve been a fan of mine for many years, and I just wanted to thank you for that.”

Parton told Gold she always wanted to make people happy with her music and hoped the call lifted his spirits.

“Just know that I will always love you,” Parton said before breaking out in song.

Gold simply glowed.

“She sang me a song, put my name in the song,” Gold said. “I feel like I’m immortal now.”

Gold still had a few remaining items on his bucket list, and he wasn’t sure whether he would check them off. He didn’t know how much time he had left.

“I don’t want to pass away during the holidays,” Gold said.

He said he was grateful Parton found the time for him.

“It was really cool,” Gold said. “It made me feel good.”