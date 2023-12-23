On the Site:
GOOD NEWS

Dolly Parton makes good on Orem man’s bucket list wish

Dec 22, 2023, 10:31 PM

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW ADAMS


KSLTV.com

OREM — Days after news spread of a dying Orem man’s wish to meet Dolly Parton, the famed singer made that wish come true.

LeGrand Gold, who has battled cancer for the past two years, received bad news during a doctor’s visit three weeks ago.

“The scans showed the cancer spreading and getting outside of my liver, and so they said the chemo is not working anymore, the radiation is not working anymore,” Gold said. “They just sent me home and said be with your family.”

LeGrand Gold, the Orem man has been battling colon cancer for the last two years.

LeGrand Gold, the Orem man, has been battling colon cancer for the last two years. (KSL TV)

Gold had previously written down 10 bucket list wishes on a napkin of things he wanted to do before he died.

“One of them was ‘meet Dolly Parton,’” he said. “I thought, ‘Well, it’s never going to happen.’”

LeGrand Gold "List of Living" with the number 7, "Meet Dolly Parton" still unmeet.

LeGrand Gold’s “List of Living” with the number 7, “Meet Dolly Parton,” still unmeet. (KSL TV)

Then came the call Friday morning from a Tennessee area code.

“Well, I’m just happy to know I have a fan that devoted,” Parton said over the phone to Gold. “Hey LG, it’s Dolly B. I’ve heard you’ve been a fan of mine for many years, and I just wanted to thank you for that.”

Gold speaking to Parton over the phone while in his bed.

Gold speaking to Parton over the phone while in his bed. (Courtesy: LeGrand Gold)

Parton told Gold she always wanted to make people happy with her music and hoped the call lifted his spirits.

“Just know that I will always love you,” Parton said before breaking out in song.

Gold simply glowed.

“She sang me a song, put my name in the song,” Gold said. “I feel like I’m immortal now.”

LeGrand Gold "List of Living" with number 7, "Meet Dolly Parton" being crossed off.

LeGrand Gold’s “List of Living” with number 7, “Meet Dolly Parton,” being crossed off. (KSL TV)

Gold still had a few remaining items on his bucket list, and he wasn’t sure whether he would check them off. He didn’t know how much time he had left.

“I don’t want to pass away during the holidays,” Gold said.

He said he was grateful Parton found the time for him.

“It was really cool,” Gold said. “It made me feel good.”

