SUNDAY EDITION

Sunday Edition: Scott Rasmussen

Jan 7, 2024, 11:03 AM

In 2024's first Sunday Edition show, Boyd Matheson looks ahead to the political races that will dom...

In 2024's first Sunday Edition show, Boyd Matheson looks ahead to the political races that will dominate headlines this year with the help of Scott Rasmussen, of RMG Research, who is a top political analyst. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

KSL TV Video's Profile Picture

BY KSL TV VIDEO


This week on Sunday Edition Boyd Matheson kicks off 2024 with a look ahead at the political races, conversations that will dominate the headlines in the new year. As we enter the 2024 election cycle all of us will be presented with countless opinion polls, hypothetical political matchups and a steady stream of experts purporting to know what the “state of the nation” is or where the heart and soul of America lies. He’s joined by Scott Rasmussen, of RMG Research, who has long been recognized as one of the world’s leading public opinion pollsters and top political analysts. He constantly has his finger on the pulse of the nation and his knowledge of history enables him to put the latest news in a larger context.

