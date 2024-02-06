One person has died from injuries sustained in weekend crash in Juab County

NEPHI — The Utah Highway Patrol says one person has died from a two-vehicle crash on Saturday that involved a UHP trooper.

On Saturday afternoon around 12:45 p.m., a UHP trooper was parked on the side of Interstate 15 near milepost 215. The Department of Public Safety says a passenger vehicle with four individuals inside crashed into the back of the UHP vehicle. The vehicle was traveling northbound when the crash occurred.

The crash sent all five people involved to the hospital. The trooper was examined at the hospital and later released. The four individuals in the passenger vehicle were transported in various conditions. The driver and the front passenger were transported in critical condition.

The UHP says the front passenger died from their injuries on Monday. The northbound lanes of I-15 were closed for a time on Saturday.

The identity of the individual killed was not released.