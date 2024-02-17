On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Parts of Bangerter Highway closed in Taylorsville for the weekend

Feb 17, 2024, 9:47 AM

Bangerter Highway closure...

This image shows the closure on Bangerter Highway near 4700 South in Taylorsville. The highway will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday. (Utah Department of Transportation)

(Utah Department of Transportation)

Cary Schwanitz's Profile Picture

BY CARY SCHWANITZ


KSLTV.com

TAYLORSVILLE — Some areas of Bangerter Highway are closed in Taylorsville this weekend.

Crews closed the highway in an area near 4700 South.

This closure will last for the next two weekends.

East and Westbound traffic will be detoured while crews build bridge supports.

(Utah Department of Transportation)

The road is set to reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.

This is part of a plan from the Utah Department of Transportation to build a new interchange at 4700 South and eliminate stoplights on Bangerter Highway.

A longer 12-month closure is scheduled to begin there this June.

Click here to get more information on the closures and detours.

Meanwhile, further south on I-15, drivers should use alternate routes through Las Vegas this weekend.

This photo from fall 2023 shows crews working near Interstate 15 and Tropicana Boulevard in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Nevada Department of Transportation)

I-15 along the corridor through Las Vegas will be closed in both directions between Flamingo Road and Russell Road, through 5 a.m. Monday.

The Nevada Department of Transportation will close the freeway in that area as crews demolish part of a bridge. Drivers in the area should expect significant delays.

While I-15 is closed, NDOT recommends drivers use the 215 beltway on the west side of the Las Vegas Valley. Utahns planning to visit the Las Vegas Strip should exit at Sahara Avenue, Spring Mountain Road or Flamingo Road.

