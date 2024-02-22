On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
CRIME

Repairs planned for vandalized headstones at Grantsville City Cemetery

Feb 21, 2024, 5:02 PM

Susan Orifici...

Susan Orifici stands over a broken headstone at the Grantsville City Cemetery. The headstone dates back to the late 1800s. (KSL TV)

Cary Schwanitz's Profile Picture

BY CARY SCHWANITZ


GRANTSVILLE — Representatives from the Grantsville Public Works Department and the State Historic Preservation Office met with the mayor this week to discuss repairing several damaged headstones at the city’s cemetery.

Vandals toppled and broke the headstones.

Some repairs will be on hold until warmer weather arrives but Grantsville Public Works hoped to have the repairs finished in time for Memorial Day.

Police are still searching for the vandals. A reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest.

Susan Orifici and her mother Madge Hogan were at the cemetery earlier this month to visit the gravesite of a family member.

As the two looked around they noticed the broken and damaged headstones.

This was no accident,” Orifici said. “This was definitely vandalism.”

She immediately reported it to the city, and police opened an investigation.

“These headstones are like hundreds of years old, and, you know, they’re irreplaceable,” Orifici said.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Grantsville Police Department at 435-884-6881.

