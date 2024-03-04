63 cars, semitrucks crash on I-84 following winter storm

SALT LAKE CITY — Monday’s weather conditions brought 63 vehicles driving on Interstate 84 to a snowy and chaotic halt, according to Idaho State Police. No major injuries were reported, but miles of the interstate were closed for hours.

ISP said that there was a total of 28 car crashes, 11 of which took place within one mile of each other. The 11-crash cluster involved 33 vehicles, including semitrucks.

ISP said that there were more than 20 other cars stuck in between crash sites on the interstate. Multiple miles of I-84 were closed while authorities said they worked to clear the roadways from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. Police did not announce the reopening of the interstate though until approximately 2:30 p.m.