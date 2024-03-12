Mountain View Corridor completion project passes committee, heads to Congress

SALT LAKE CITY — The completion of the Mountain View Corridor project is, so far, 21 years in the making. The third and final step requires an act of Congress, and it just cleared its first hurdle.

Land required for the final expansion is currently under the control of the Bureau of Land Management. With a bill introduced in 2023 called the Mountain View Corridor Completion Act, the transfer of land from BLM to the state of Utah would begin.

The land in question is a 36-acre area within the boundaries of Camp Williams. The acquisition of land would mean the finished highway would span 35 miles, from Interstate 80 to state Route 73, and easily connect back to Interstate 15 through the Herriman, Draper, Bluffdale, and Lehi areas. The highway currently stops in Herriman at Porter Rockwell Boulevard.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Burgess Owens announced Tuesday that the bill passed in the House Committee on Natural Resources, which means the bill can now move forward for a vote on the House floor.

“With Utah’s population growth straining our infrastructure, this project will alleviate pressure on I-15, shorten commute times, and introduce recreational amenities such as bike and walking trails, benefitting both residents and visitors alike. I’m proud to see the Natural Resources Committee passing this crucial bill and eagerly await a full floor vote,” Owens said.

Owens’ office said the Utah National Guard supports the Mountain View Corridor project and has “collaborated extensively” with the Utah Department of Transportation and the BLM to ensure the proper land placement.

The release also stated that the transportation project was “identified in long-range transportation plans as far back as the 1960s.”

The bill will move to a House vote and will need a simple majority to pass. It will move to the Senate afterward, and then to President Biden’s desk before the project can move forward.