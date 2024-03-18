On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Detectives: Kouri Richins’ mother had a romantic partner who also died of ‘suspicious overdose’ in 2006

Mar 18, 2024, 5:01 PM

Kouri Richins, a Utah mother of three who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband then wrote a...

Kouri Richins, a Utah mother of three who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband then wrote a children's book about grieving, looks on during a bail hearing Monday, June 12, 2023, in Park City, Utah. A judge ruled to keep her in custody for the duration of her trial. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A newly unsealed search warrant revealed that Utah author, Kouri Richins — currently on trial for the murder of her husband — could have been assisted with the murder by her mother, Lisa Darden. The warrant states that Darden was investigated for another overdose death in 2006.

Richin’s husband, Eric Richins, 39, died in 2022 in his home of an illicit fentanyl overdose. Kouri Richins, 33, was arrested just over a year later in 2023, and accused of purchasing the drugs that killed her husband and using them to induce his death. In the year before her arrest, Kouri Richins wrote and published a children’s book with her three children on the topic of grief and loss after her husband’s death.

It was initially reported that Kouri Richins’ home, two cell phones, and a multitude of other electronics were searched after her arrest. The newly unsealed warrant reveals a search of her mother’s phone around the same time.

Lisa Darden’s romantic partner

According to the warrant, detectives discovered in 2023 that Lisa Darden had been involved romantically with a partner who also died unexpectedly of a drug overdose.

“It was discovered that in 2006, Richins’ mother, Lisa Darden was living with an adult female with whom she was having a romantic relationship,” the warrant states.

Darden’s romantic partner died in April of 2006 from an overdose of oxycodone, an autopsy report showed.

Detectives on Kouri Richins’ case discovered that Lisa Darden had been named the beneficiary of her partner’s estate “a short time before her death,” the warrant states. “(Her partner) did have current prescriptions for oxycodone and reportedly struggled with abusing her meds.”

The detective who submitted the warrant,  Jeff O’Driscoll, said an accidental overdose was unlikely.

“She … was not in a state of recovery from addiction at the time of her death,” O’Driscoll wrote. “Based on my training and experience, this would likely rule out the possibility of an accidental overdose.”

Darden was potentially involved in both cases

O’Driscoll said after reviewing Kouri Richins’ phone, detectives knew that she and her mother communicated almost daily. Conversations between the two of them showed “disdain” for Eric Richins on Darden’s part.

“Based on Lisa Darden’s proximity to her partner’s suspicious overdose death, and her relationship with Kouri, it is possible she was involved in planning and orchestrating Eric’s death,” the warrant concludes. 

It has not yet been revealed in court what the warrant may have gathered from Lisa Darden’s phone records, or if it provided any supporting evidence.

Kouri Richins’ attorney, Skye Lazaro, responded to KSL TV’s request for comment with the following statement:

Summit County is well aware that opioid addiction and fentanyl overdose is a rampant problem throughout the country. According to the CDC, 150 people die every day from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl. Not only was Summit County the first Utah county to file a lawsuit against “Big Pharma” Opioid Manufacturers and Distributors, in 2022 Park City Police, the Summit County Sheriff, Summit County Attorney and Park City School District issued a joint statement to its citizens warning “they’re finding an increasing amount of fentanyl, a drug fueling a surge in accidental overdoses nationwide.”  The fact that Ms. Darden’s significant other was one of the millions that suffered from, and ultimately succumbed to, opioid addiction is hardly “suspicious.” It is tragic, and unfortunately, quite common.

The fact that Ms. Darden was the beneficiary of her romantic partner’s life insurance policy is also not unique. It only demonstrates that her circumstances are no different than most families in America. To suggest otherwise is nothing more than a baseless conspiracy theory.

Were both women financially motivated?

Kouri Richins is charged with aggravated murder and three counts of drug possession with intent to distribute. She was later charged with witness tampering after a handwritten note to her mother was found in her cell.

Richins also faces a domestic violence assault charge after she allegedly punched her sister-in-law in 2022. According to a report by KPCW, Kouri Richins hired a locksmith after her husband’s death to get into his safe. Court documents detailed the safe held more than $100,000.

Eric Richins’ sister found out and informed Kouri Richins that she didn’t have the right to the funds in the safe because her husband had removed Kouri Richins’ name from his $500,000 life insurance policy and was no longer named in his will. Eric Richins’ instead replaced Kouri Richins with his sister as beneficiary, unbeknownst to his wife.

KPCW’s report also detailed four separate life insurance policies that Kouri Richins opened from 2015 to 2017 that totaled $1.9 million. She also made herself the sole beneficiary of another life insurance policy that Eric Richins held jointly with his business partner. The company alerted Eric Richins to the change though, and he switched it back to his business partner afterwards.

Court documents stated that Kouri Richins became enraged when she learned this and punched her sister-in-law in the face. She was charged later with assault and pleaded in abeyance in February of 2023.

The latest court update to Kouri Richins’ murder and drug charges detailed the autopsy report that found a drug prescribed to Kouri Richins in her husband’s body at the time of his death.

The next hearing Kouri Richins is expected to participate in will be held virtually on Tuesday, in relation to the domestic violence assault charge. No other court dates are currently set in relation to the murder and drug charges.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

emergency lights...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Ogden woman charged with making false reports about an active shooter

An Ogden woman is facing a felony charge accusing her of falsely reporting an active shooter at a South Jordan business, prompting a full police response.

1 hour ago

Utah’s Supreme Court heard arguments in May 2023 in the first appellate challenge involving a 202...

Daniella Rivera

Utah Supreme Court upholds prior ruling in first challenge of 2021 self-defense law

Utah's Supreme Court sided with a man who fired several shots after a bizarre vehicle crash in the first challenge of Utah's 2021 self-defense law.

2 hours ago

a stack of fabric...

Wyatte Grantham-Philips, AP Business Writer

Crafts retailer Joann files for bankruptcy as consumers cut back on pandemic-era hobbies

Fabric and crafts retailer Joann has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, as consumers continue to cut back on discretionary spending and some pandemic-era hobbies.

3 hours ago

FILE PHOTO of handcuffs and gavel...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Utah man sent to prison for firing gun at Amazon driver who honked at him

A Utah man was ordered Monday to spend between three and five years in prison for firing a gun toward an Amazon truck driver who honked at him and his brother in July.

3 hours ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 08: (L-R) Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas of Jonas Brothers per...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

Jonas Brothers to headline 2024 Stadium of Fire concert

You're going to want to "Remember This": The Freedom Festival announced Friday the headliner act for the 2024 Stadium of Fire concert will be the famous pop band the Jonas Brothers.

4 hours ago

Nahvied Mahadavian at his desk, drawing cartoons for the New Yorker Magazine....

Peter Rosen

A cartoonist’s take on this country

A graphic novelist illustrated his and his wife's time living in America moving from big cities to the woods and their experiences growing up multicultural.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Detectives: Kouri Richins’ mother had a romantic partner who also died of ‘suspicious overdose’ in 2006