Man charged with ‘targeting’ women in hit-and-run crashes named suspect in Park City crash

PARK CITY — A 26-year-old man accused of intentionally hitting at least six women in hit-and-run crashes across Salt Lake County has been named as a suspect in a Summit County crash.

Sgt. Felicia Sotelo with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was walking along Sunpeak Drive on March 5 when she was hit from behind by a car that then fled the scene. A passerby found the woman lying in the road and called 911. She was taken to an area hospital to be treated for her injuries.

An update on her condition was not immediately available.

Sotelo said Anh Pham is a potential suspect in the case, which is still under investigation.

Pham charged in connection to Salt Lake County hit-and-runs

In March, Salt Lake County prosecutors filed several felony charges — including six counts of attempted murder — against Anh Duy Pham. The charges represent four hit-and-run incidents investigators have linked to Pham since August 2023 and involve a total of six victims. Those crashes took place on:

“These were allegedly predatory targetings shrouded in the shadow of accidents. These charges were able to be filed because of great police work done by the Salt Lake City Police Department and Sandy City Police Department in coordination with prosecutors from our office. Using technology, these agencies and our office were able to connect the cases together,” said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill. “We continue to investigate other similar matters and encourage anyone with information to contact their local law enforcement. All persons accused of wrongdoing are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.”

KSL is aware of at least two other eerily similar hit-and-run incidents involving women and a suspect in a white car, but those remain under investigation.

Video first obtained by KSL Newsradio shows what could be an additional case involving the same driver. That crash happened at 9:30 a.m. on March 12. A doorbell cam facing T Street in the Avenues caught footage of a woman going for a run when, all of a sudden, a white car rammed through garbage cans.

In the video, the woman is flung from the street onto a lawn as the car hits her and the driver speeds away.

The first crash tied to Pham happened on the corner of 1000 West and 500 South on Aug. 22, 2023.

“This girl was running across the street, and he was chasing after her, and I’m like he’s going to get her, he’s going to hit her and he did. He hit her, she flew up in the air,” Cristi Demarco said.

Pham was arrested on March 13 after officers located him in a white Toyota Avalon at Liberty Park, according to court documents.