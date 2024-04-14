Box Elder County Sheriff searching for missing runaway teen

BRIGHAM CITY — The Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday it is looking for a missing 15-year-old girl after she did not return home from school on Friday.

Elizzibeth Rose Lanphear was last seen Friday morning at Box Elder Middle School in Brigham City, according to the Sherrif’s Office. It released a missing persons flier indicating that Elizzibeth ran away.

Elizzibeth is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs 124 pounds. Her hair is currently strawberry blonde, and her eyes are green.

The Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts or had seen her since Friday to call 435-734-3894.