Local hero and first female firefighter for West Jordan, Pat Hill, dies at 75

Apr 14, 2024, 1:30 PM | Updated: 1:38 pm

Patricia Carole Hill, West Jordan Police Department's first female firefighter, dies at 75. (West Jordan Fire Department)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A family and community in West Jordan is mourning the loss of the West Jordan Fire Department’s first female firefighter, Patricia Carol Hill, after she died Tuesday at 75.

According to her obituary, Hill was born in Lawrence, Massachusetts, and grew up in Battle Creek, Michigan.

Hill later attended nursing school in Florida and became a lab technician at LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City. She later moved to West Jordan and served the West Jordan Police Department as a records clerk, and later a dispatcher.

Hill became an emergency medical technician, and later tested to become a firefighter. After a few attempts, she became the first female firefighter for West Jordan City.  According to her obituary, she served the city for nearly 30 years.

After saving victims from a burning apartment complex in 1999, she received a Public Safety Star award. Hill later retired from the fire department in 2004.

After retirement, Hill moved to Nephi in 2013. She spent time making friends, running in 5k marathons, playing football, hiking with her dogs, and cheering on her great-grandsons in sports.

