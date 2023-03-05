SUNDAY EDITION
Sunday Edition: 2023 Legislative Session Wrap-up
This year’s legislative session has wrapped with lawmakers making major moves on Utah’s capitol hill. More than 1,000 bill requests were made this year and more than 400 bills were passed. This week, Doug sits down with Utah’s top political leaders to get their take on this year’s session. From Senate President Stuart Adams and Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla, to House Speaker Brad Wilson and House Minority Leader Angela Romero- Doug asks them what some of the biggest issues were that passed, and what work still needs to be done. Plus, Utah will have a new state flag with the Governor’s signature. Representative Mike Schultz joins Doug on the final day of the legislative session to talk about why the new state flag was a bit controversial.
