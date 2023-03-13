SUNDAY EDITION
Sunday Edition: Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson and Khosrow Semnani
Mar 13, 2023, 12:31 PM | Updated: 12:32 pm
This week on Sunday Edition, Doug Wright sits down with Utah’s Lieutenant Governor, Deidre Henderson. They look back on the 2023 General Legislative Session that wrapped up one week ago. The Lieutenant Governor talks about issues she felt were wins and discusses some areas where maybe more work needs to be done. Lt. Gov. Henderson also talks to Doug about issues that are especially important to her, such as domestic violence legislation lawmakers passed this year. Also on the show, Doug Wright sits down with Khosrow Semnani, whose foundation has inspired a resolution to promote more kindness across the state. They talk about what the “one kind act a day” resolution means and how living in Utah helped inspire the movement.
