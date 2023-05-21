Sunday Edition: Hoax School Threats, GSL Water Levels, Smith’s Ballpark Future

This week on Sunday Edition, Doug sits down with the Department of Public Safety to discuss the ongoing investigation into the hoax school threats that have been circulating. Then, BYU Professor of Ecology Ben Abbott joins to talk about how this year’s record-breaking moisture is impacting the water levels of the Great Salt Lake. Finally, the Ballpark Community Chair, Amy Hawkins talks about how the community is getting a say in the future of the Smith’s Ballpark.

