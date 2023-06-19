Sunday Edition: Stewart Special Election, Trump Indictment, Author Richard Turley

This week on Sunday Edition, Doug sits down with Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson to talk about the special election to fill Chris Stewart’s seat. Then, Jason Perry from the University of Utah Hinckley Institute gives some insight into the second indictment of Former President Donald Trump and how this will impact his presidential campaign. Finally, he talks with Richard Turley about his long-awaited follow-up to his 2008 book Massacre at Mountain Meadows.

