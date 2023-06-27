SUNDAY EDITION
Sunday Edition: World Refugee Week, Chris Stewart, Doug’s Last Show
Jun 27, 2023, 11:13 AM | Updated: 11:13 am
This Sunday is Doug Wright’s final Sunday Edition. In the episode, he hands the hosting mantle off to Boyd Matheson.
This week on Sunday Edition, Doug sits down with Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson to talk about the special election to fill Chris Stewart's seat, Jason Perry from the U of U Hinckley Institute about the second indictment of Former President Donald Trump, and Richard Turley about his long-awaited follow-up to his 2008 book Massacre at Mountain Meadows.
10 days ago
This week on Sunday Edition, Doug sits down with the Salt Lake County Clerk Lannie Chapman to discuss the process of filling Chris Stewart's congress seat after stepping down, Salt Lake's Mayor Mendenhall about the potential of a Major League Baseball stadium in the city, and Kirsten Hoschouer from the UDOT about the 100 Deadliest days.
24 days ago
This week on Sunday Edition, Doug discusses the ongoing investigation into the hoax school threats that have been circulating, this year's record-breaking moisture is impacting the water levels of the Great Salt Lake, and how the Ballpark community is getting a say in the future of the Smith's Ballpark.
1 month ago
This week on Sunday Edition, Doug talks with former state senator Scott Howell about the Democratic Nomination for the Presidential Election, Christine Elegante from the Utah State School Board about the all-day kindergarten program, and Envision Utah's Ari Bruening about the Guiding Our Growth Program.
1 month ago
This week on Sunday Edition, Doug talks with Utah's youngest lawmaker, Representative Tyler Clancy, about a bipartisan supported bill he sponsored for Peace Officer Training Modification and Senator Mitt Romney about the national debt.
2 months ago
This week on Sunday Edition, Mike Headrick fills in for Doug, and he talks about the possible flooding season, Utah's new social media law, and spring religious holidays.
3 months ago
