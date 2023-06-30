The latest on Utah wildfires
KSL NewsRadio’s Doug Wright hosts final program

Jun 30, 2023

Smiling Doug Wright...

Hosting The Movie Show was just aspect of the legacy that Doug Wright will leave behind. He's been a part of the KSL NewsRadio family for 45 years. (Doug Wright)

(Doug Wright)

SALT LAKE CITY – After nearly 45 years at KSL NewsRadio, Doug Wright has announced he will be retiring from his role as co-host of the KSL Movie Show. His final show will be Fri., June 30. Wright joined KSL on June 1, 1978.

After hosting a daily news talk show for more than three decades, Wright stepped back from daily hosting in 2018. But Wright continued to be a key part of the station lineup. He continued to co-host the popular and long-running The KSL Movie Show each Friday from 9 a.m. to noon with movie critic Steve Salles.

In 2018, Wright also stepped in as host of the weekly KSL 5 TV show Sunday Edition, which covers news and politics and airs Sundays at 9 a.m.

Eureka celebrates Doug Wright’s impact on the community

“It has been a treat for Doug to continue hosting ‘The KSL Movie Show’ and ‘Sunday Edition’ the last five years,” said Tanya Vea, Bonneville International executive vice president of content and Salt Lake City market manager. “We were able to celebrate KSL NewsRadio’s 100th anniversary with Doug and he will always be part of the KSL family.

“As we say goodbye to Doug, we look to the future and are excited to welcome Andy Farnsworth and Steve Salles as the new hosts. I am confident the Movie Show listeners will be in great hands with them.”

For Doug Wright, a radio career began at age 16

Although born and raised in Sugar House, Wright got his first job in radio at KDYL in Tooele when he was just 16 years old. Soon after, he landed part-time jobs at KSOP and KRSP while still holding down a job at a grocery store.

At one point, he had so many radio jobs that he sometimes “screwed up” the call letters on the air.

Within a few years, he found his permanent home with KSL NewsRadio. In 2010, Wright won a prestigious National Association of Broadcasters Marconi Award for “Large Market Personality of the Year.

He has hosted some version of The KSL Movie Show since his first week as a KSL talk show host in 1985.

The KSL Movie Show will continue to air Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon with KSL personality and movie critic Andy Farnsworth. Farnsworth has led the KSL Traffic Center for 20 years. He has been reviewing movies for KSL TV since 2015.

For the past seven years, Farnsworth has hosted the KSL Podcast “Fan Effect“. The KSL Movie Show co-host and critic Steve Salles will continue to host the program along with Farnsworth.

“I am beyond excited for this opportunity!” says Farnsworth. “I hope to honor the legacy that Doug leaves behind and continue the fun and special relationship shared with the Movie Show audience.”

