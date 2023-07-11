Sunday Edition: Ian Rowe

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson sits down with renowned educator and author Ian Rowe, Senior Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.

Rowe is the cofounder of Vertex Partnership Academies and authored “Agency: The Four Point Plan (F. R. E. E.) for All Children to Overcome the Victimhood Narrative and Discover Their Pathway to Power.”

Their conversation comes just after the United States Supreme Court upended affirmative action in relation to college admissions.

Rowe shares his insightful thoughts on that decision and why he believes years from now, black students admitted to top schools will more fully appreciate the ruling.