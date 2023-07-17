UTAH FIREWATCH
Sunday Edition: Pioneer Days & Church History Museum

Jul 17, 2023

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd sits down with a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Elder D. Todd Christofferson. Together, they discuss the Days of ’47 and Pioneer Day traditions that honor our state’s history. Then he is joined by KSL’s own Carole Mikita to look at the new exhibit at the Church History Museum featuring the art of Minerva Teichert.

