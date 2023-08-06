Sunday Edition: Bishop Phyllis Spiegel, Brad Wilcox, and the ‘Social Media Shadow’

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd has a conversation with Bishop Phyllis Spiegel, the 12th Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Utah, as they talk about elevating conversations and connecting on a higher level with those around us. Then, Brad Wilcox, a visiting scholar at the Sutherland Institute, joins Boyd to discuss the Utah Family Miracle, and trends affecting families today. Finally, Boyd shares his thoughts on the “Social Media Shadow” and how it impacts our ability to connect with the moments in our lives.

