Sunday Edition: NBC’s Chuck Todd, AEI Phillip Wallach, and Presidential Calls to Action

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd is joined by NBC’s Meet the Press host Chuck Todd, to reflect on his time with the show, and what he has learned about the state of our nation. Then, Senior Fellow at AEI Phillip Wallach talks with Boyd about his new publication, and a deep dive into what he calls “emotive presidency.” Finally, Boyd shares his thoughts on our nation’s history of Presidential Calls to Action, and the need for a call to character in today’s political climate.

Share