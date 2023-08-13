UTAH FIREWATCH
Sunday Edition: NBC’s Chuck Todd, AEI Phillip Wallach, and Presidential Calls to Action

Aug 13, 2023, 3:30 PM

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY KSL TV


This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd is joined by NBC’s Meet the Press host Chuck Todd, to reflect on his time with the show, and what he has learned about the state of our nation. Then, Senior Fellow at AEI Phillip Wallach talks with Boyd about his new publication, and a deep dive into what he calls “emotive presidency.” Finally, Boyd shares his thoughts on our nation’s history of Presidential Calls to Action, and the need for a call to character in today’s political climate.

Sunday Edition: Bishop Phyllis Spiegel, Brad Wilcox, and the 'Social Media Shadow.' (KSL TV)...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Bishop Phyllis Spiegel, Brad Wilcox, and the ‘Social Media Shadow’

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd has a conversation with Bishop Phyllis Spiegel, the 12th Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Utah, Brad Wilcox, a visiting scholar at the Sutherland Institute, and Boyd shares his thoughts on the “Social Media Shadow."

8 days ago

Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist for the Washington Post, George Will. (KSL TV)...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: George Will & Monty Moran

Boyd sits down with Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist for the Washington Post, George Will about discord in politics and the financial pitfalls currently facing our country. Then, Boyd is joined by Monty Moran, the former co-CEO of Chipotle to talk about his newest book and his groundbreaking leadership techniques.

15 days ago

Elder D. Todd Christofferson in an interview...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Pioneer Days and Church History Museum

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd sits down with a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Elder D. Todd Christofferson.

28 days ago

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson sits down with renowned educator and author Ian Rowe, Se...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Ian Rowe

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson sits down with renowned educator and author Ian Rowe, Senior Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.

1 month ago

Boyd Matheson takes the helm of Sunday Edition, and in this week's episode, Boyd talks with Jon Hun...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Russia’s Uprising and Religion in Democracy

Boyd Matheson takes the helm of Sunday Edition, and in this week's episode, Boyd talks with Jon Huntsman Jr. about the impact of the Military uprising in Russia and also talks with Jonathan Rauch about the role of religion in democracy.

1 month ago

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: World Refugee Week, Chris Stewart, Doug’s Last Show

This Sunday is Doug Wright’s final Sunday Edition. In the episode, he hands the hosting mantle off to Boyd Matheson.

2 months ago

