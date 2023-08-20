Sunday Edition: Megan McArdle and Moe Egan

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson is joined by Washington Post columnist and author Megan McArdle. They examine the obstacles people across the nation are facing to building better lives. Then, the Director of Neighbor Recruitment for The Other Side Village Moe Egan sits down with Boyd to talk about how the village is preparing for its first villagers. Boyd and his guests put connection to community and decency under the microscope this week; looking at how people can fill in the gaps where government sometimes fails. Finally, Boyd shares his thoughts on what makes a village- a place where we all exist- the most valuable.

Share