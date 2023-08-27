Sunday Edition: Sen. Mitt Romney and Judge Thomas Griffith

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson sits down with Utah Senator Mitt Romney. They look at the biggest challenges facing the nation, both on our land and abroad, plus issues impacting everyone right here in Utah. Senator Romney also looks ahead to fall and the important discussion surrounding funding the government. Then, Judge Thomas Griffith joins Boyd from Washington, D.C. Judge Griffith served with distinction on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the DC circuit, he’s also a fellow at the Wheatley Institute at BYU. He and Boyd dive into the issue of civic charity and how we build a community bound together. Finally, Boyd shares his thoughts on how America is a nation in need of grace.

