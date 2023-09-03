Sunday Edition: Camille N. Johnson and Ganel-Lyn Condie

This week on Sunday Edition, Camille N. Johnson, General President of the Relief Society for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, sits down with Boyd Matheson. They discuss religious liberties and President Johnson’s landmark address during the Notre Dame Religious Liberty Summit in London, England. President Johnson reflects on how people are making an effort to serve and work in unison to protect the rights of people all over the world. They also discuss the extraordinary work women are doing around the world, and how the work in our communities’ matters. Plus, she shares her message to young people today. Then, Ganel-Lyn Condie joins Boyd in the final segment to talk about suicide prevention as we begin Suicide Prevention Month. Boyd and his guest discuss reframing the stigma surrounding therapy, as well as the resources available to people who may be struggling with thoughts of depression and suicide. Finally, Boyd shares a story to help us feel that we are not alone.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or exhibiting warning signs, call, text, or chat the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 which is answered 24/7/365 by crisis counselors at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute. All calls to legacy crisis hotlines, including the old National Suicide Prevention hotline, 1-800-273-8255, will also connect to a crisis care worker at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute as well.

Additional resources

SafeUT : Parents, students, and educators can connect with a licensed crisis counselor through chat by downloading the SafeUT app or by calling 833-3SAFEUT (833-372-3388)

SafeUT Frontline : First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, and healthcare professionals can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUT Frontline app .

SafeUTNG : Members of the National Guard can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUTNG app .

Utah Warm Line : For non-crisis situations, when you need a listening ear as you heal and recover from a personal struggle, call 1-833 SPEAKUT 8:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m., 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

The Huntsman Mental Health Institute offers a wide variety of programs and services including suicide prevention and crisis services, hospital treatment, therapy & medication management, substance Use & addiction recovery, child & teen programs, and maternal mental health services including birth trauma, pregnancy loss, infertility, and perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.

LiveOnUtah.org is a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing Utah’s culture around suicide and mental health. They offer resources for faith based groups, LGBTQ+, youth, employers, firearm suicide prevention, and crisis and treatment options.

Counties in Utah provide services for mental health and substance use disorders. Centers are run by the thirteen Local Mental Health and Substance Use Authorities all across the state and offer therapy, substance use disorder treatment, support groups, mobile services, youth treatment, and more.

These resources and more information can be found here: https://www.uacnet.org/behavioralhealth.