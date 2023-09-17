On the Site:
Sunday Edition: Kristen Welker & James Wallner

Sep 17, 2023

BY KSL TV


This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson talks with Kristen Welker as she steps into the moderator chair on NBC’s Meet The Press. Boyd asks her about her approach to her new role, the need to restore trust in media, and what she hopes to provide viewers each Sunday. Boyd is then joined by James Wallner from the R-Street Institute to discuss how serious, or unserious, Congress is about avoiding a government shutdown. Finally, Boyd looks back in history this Constitution Day as he shares his thoughts on how we, as a country, can move from protesting against the kind of government we don’t want to creating the communities and country we do want.

Camille N. Johnson, General President of the Relief Society for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latte...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Camille N. Johnson and Ganel-Lyn Condie

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson sits down with Camille N. Johnson, General President of the Relief Society for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Ganel-Lyn Condie.

15 days ago

Utah Senator Mitt Romney on KSL TV's Sunday Edition with Boyd Matheson. (KSL TV)...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Sen. Mitt Romney and Judge Thomas Griffith

On KSL's Sunday Edition, Sen. Mitt Romney speaks with Boyd Matheson about the biggest challenges in the nation. Later Matheson speaks with Judge Thomas Griffith on civic charity.

22 days ago

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson is joined by Washington Post columnist and author Megan ...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Megan McArdle and Moe Egan

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson is joined by Washington Post columnist and author Megan McArdle as they examine the obstacles people across the nation are facing to building better lives. Then, the Director of Neighbor Recruitment for The Other Side Village Moe Egan talks about how the village is preparing for its first villagers. And, Boyd shares his thoughts on what makes a village- a place where we all exist- the most valuable.

29 days ago

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: NBC’s Chuck Todd, AEI Phillip Wallach, and Presidential Calls to Action

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd is joined by NBC's Meet the Press host Chuck Todd, Senior Fellow at AEI Phillip Wallach, and Boyd shares his thoughts on our nation's history of Presidential Calls to Action.

1 month ago

Sunday Edition: Bishop Phyllis Spiegel, Brad Wilcox, and the 'Social Media Shadow.' (KSL TV)...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Bishop Phyllis Spiegel, Brad Wilcox, and the ‘Social Media Shadow’

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd has a conversation with Bishop Phyllis Spiegel, the 12th Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Utah, Brad Wilcox, a visiting scholar at the Sutherland Institute, and Boyd shares his thoughts on the “Social Media Shadow."

1 month ago

Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist for the Washington Post, George Will. (KSL TV)...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: George Will & Monty Moran

Boyd sits down with Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist for the Washington Post, George Will about discord in politics and the financial pitfalls currently facing our country. Then, Boyd is joined by Monty Moran, the former co-CEO of Chipotle to talk about his newest book and his groundbreaking leadership techniques.

2 months ago

Sunday Edition: Kristen Welker & James Wallner