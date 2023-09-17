Sunday Edition: Kristen Welker & James Wallner

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson talks with Kristen Welker as she steps into the moderator chair on NBC’s Meet The Press. Boyd asks her about her approach to her new role, the need to restore trust in media, and what she hopes to provide viewers each Sunday. Boyd is then joined by James Wallner from the R-Street Institute to discuss how serious, or unserious, Congress is about avoiding a government shutdown. Finally, Boyd looks back in history this Constitution Day as he shares his thoughts on how we, as a country, can move from protesting against the kind of government we don’t want to creating the communities and country we do want.

